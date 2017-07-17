After hinting earlier this month through social media that Creed 2 might bring back Rocky IV character Ivan Drago, new details have surfaced about Sylvester Stallone's involvement in the sequel. A new report claims that Sylvester Stallone is actually writing the script for Creed 2 himself, which the actor/writer has been "fully focused on." The report claims that MGM hopes to start production sometime next year, although no production or release plans have been confirmed at this time.

This comes from a Deadline report that shuts down rumors Sylvester Stallone will be involved in the Indian remake of First Blood, which kicked off his Rambo franchise in 1982. This is the first we're hearing about Sylvester Stallone writing Creed 2 himself, although it would put his cryptic social media post about Ivan Drago into context. Still, this marks quite the turnaround from a year and a half ago, where the actor hinted he might not return for the sequel at all.

While making the festival and awards circuit rounds in February 2016, when he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor as Rocky Balboa in Creed, the actor stated he had "mixed feelings" about returning for the sequel, stating that he thought the ending with Adonis (Michael B. Jordan) summarized the whole franchise so well, and he didn't know how much further he could "push" the Rocky Balboa story. Director Ryan Coogler co-wrote Creed with Aaron Covington, based on characters created by Sylvester Stallone, but if this report is true, it seems that Sly could be tackling the writing all by himself.

There hasn't been any confirmation if director and co-writer Ryan Coogler will return, but Sylvester Stallone mentioned in January 2016 that Ryan Coogler has an idea that may bring part of this Creed 2 story back to the past, which will allow for Stallone to reunite with Carl Weathers as Apollo Creed, Adonis' father. Of course, it isn't known if this idea is still being floated around, but there would certainly be plenty of Rocky fans that would love to see the Italian Stallion and the Master of Disaster get back together again on the big screen.

Last year, long before Sylvester Stallone teased a possible Ivan Drago return, comedian Tracy Morgan portrayed the son of Clubber Lang, Mr. T's vicious character from Rocky III. While that was obviously a parody, if Stallone is pondering a return for Ivan Drago, Clubber Lang and/or his son coming into the fold may not be out of the question. Since Adonis is the descendant of Apollo Creed, it could be possible that his next challenge is to beat the sons of the men who beat Rocky and Apollo. Naturally, that's all speculation for now, until we hear something more concrete regarding Creed 2.