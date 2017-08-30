The Orchard has shared a first look at Mark Duplass in Creep 2, a follow-up to his disarmingly disturbing micro-budget thriller Creep, which has won a strong cult audience since its quiet debut in 2015. Fans slowly started to discover the creepy drama on Netflix, and it's proven a big enough hit to warrant a sequel. Which should be even more unsettling than that first outing.

The Orchard has announced plans to release Creep 2 this October. The movie stars Mark Duplass in the title role, though in real life he is nothing but the consummate gentleman. His co-star this time out is Desiree Akhavan. The Orchard was kind enough to send over a first look photo from the movie.

Creep 2 will be directed by Patrick Brice, the same guy responsible for unleashing Creep on the public at large. He also directed the low budget indie The Overnight to much acclaim. The thriller will definitely see Duplass reprising his role from the first film and be released on all digital platforms on October 24th.

The screenplay for Creep 2 was written by Patrick Brice and Mark Duplass. The story follows Akhavan as Sara, a video artist whose primary focus is creating intimacy with lonely men. After finding an ad online for "video work" she thinks she may have found the subject of her dreams. She drives to a remote house in the forest and meets a man claiming to be a serial killer (Duplass). Unable to resist the chance to create a truly shocking piece of art, she agrees to spend the day with him. However, as the day goes on she discovers she may have dug herself into a hole she can't escape.

Later in the year, Netflix will be releasing the film on its worldwide streaming platform. Brice had this to say about his latest masterwork.

"We are overjoyed to bring the next chapter of Creep into the world! The fact that audiences have embraced the first film in such an unexpected way has been so heartening. We hope Creep 2 with bring a new level of fear, discomfort and joy to loyal fans and newcomers alike."

Said Julie Dansker, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at The Orchard.

"We are thrilled to be working again with Patrick Brice and Mark Duplass! We know audiences will love the next iteration of this twisted and clever horror franchise."

Creep 2 arrives as The Orchard celebrates 20 years in business, as a pioneering independent film, TV and music distribution company that operates in over 25 global markets.