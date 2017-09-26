The Orchard has released the first trailer for Creep 2, the follow-up to Mark Duplass and director Patrick Brice's chilling 2015 thriller Creep. The original cult hit only featured two cast members, Mark Duplass as the deranged Josef and Patrick Brice as Aaron, who answers an ad for a job as a videographer that turns out to be much more dangerous than he ever imagined. While Mark Duplass returns, he encounters someone with a much different background than his previous victims.

The trailer debuted on The Orchard YouTube today, which shows that the next videographer he meets has her own video series called Encounters, where she hooks up with an array of different men who post online personal ads, to try and figure out their stories. The trailer opens with a few of these different Encounters, who all seem to be both bizarre yet safe, but she gets a strange feeling when coming across Mark Duplass' character.

Desiree Akhavan (Girls, Appropriate Behavior) stars as Sara, a video artist whose primary focus is creating intimacy with lonely men. After finding an ad online for "video work," she thinks she may have found the subject of her dreams. She drives to a remote house in the forest and meets a man claiming to be a serial killer (Mark Duplass, reprising his role from the previous film). Unable to resist the chance to create a truly shocking piece of art, she agrees to spend the day with him. However, as the day goes on she discovers she may have dug herself into a hole she can't escape.

The supporting cast also includes Karan Soni (Deadpool), Caveh Zahedi (Citizen Ruth), Kyle Field (The Overnight) and Jeff Man (Take Me). We reported way back in 2014 that both Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice were planning a Creep trilogy, and with this film arriving in theaters next month, fans of this twisted franchise still have one more movie to look forward to. As with the first movie, Creep 2 was directed by Patrick Brice, with the director co-writing the script alongside Mark Duplass. Jason Blum returns to executive produce through his Blumhouse Productions company.

The Orchard will release Creep 2 on all digital platforms on October 24th, with the film skipping a theatrical release this time around. The original Creep didn't get a theatrical release either, but it developed quite the cult following through its VOD release and later through its debut on Netflix. We reported in August that Netflix has plans to debut the film on its streaming service later this year, so be sure to keep an eye out for that. While we wait for more on Creep 2, take a look at this chilling trailer below.