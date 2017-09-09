The killer clown party continues throughout the weekend, with IT arriving as one of the biggest horror movies of all time. Crepitus is coming next, and Bill Moseley proves that Pennywise has nothing on this painted freak. It's a delicious bit of cotton candy colored ice cream that will melt down your hand quicker than you can yell, 'Help! I'm being eaten by a clown!'

Haynze Whitmore directs Bill Moseley as Crepitus. The movie is coming from indie studio Ginger Knight Entertainment, and it is in the final stages of post-production. Our enemies at Bloody Disgusting have the exclusive new trailer. And it's a blood-soaked doozy that will leave you shivering and screaming.

Crepitus is expected to arrive sometime during the Fall season, and might even hit theaters and VOD in time to enjoy some Halloween attention. Because if there is one thing this Halloween needs, it's definitely another creepy clown. Moseley, who horror fans know from such classics as Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 and the Rob Zombie favorites House of a Thousand Corpses and The Devil's Rejects, is the centerpiece attraction in this haunted house of nightmares. And his performance should be worth the price of admission alone. Mosley is playing another child-eating clown. Which seems to be a real epidemic these days. Bloody Disgusting offers this synopsis.

"Seventeen year old Elizabeth and her younger sister Sam are thrust into circumstances more terrifying than life with their abusive, drunken mother when they are forced to move into their deceased Grandfather's house. Frightened beyond belief, they are forced to learn horrible things about their family history. Never mind the ghosts in the house, there is something far worse that takes an interest in them...Cannibalistic clown named Crepitus."

Eve Mauro, Chalet Brannan, Lance Paul and Caitlin Williams are co-starring in this hideous outing. Eddie and Sarah Renner are responsible for the gut-punching script. This should be a fun ride for those looking to be scared.

The clip, which you can see in the embed below, is called 'Ice Cream Man'. And it ominously kicks off with kids on a playground being watched by a treat pusher who is all smiles. We soon discover that this 'ice cream man' is keeping kids locked up in his house, for snacking on later, and they've all been marked with a cross on the forehead. There is a lot of disturbing imagry, and some gruesome clown antics. And it's strongly implied that Crepitus digs an unborn baby out of a mother's womb so he can feast on its flexible bones. Hmm. Perhaps this trailer will be too much for some of you to handle.

Crepitus enjoys tormenting his victims with tiny bells, which he throws out in his wake. The clown likes to show up unannounced for birthdays, bringing presents that aren't very pleasant. Will you be able to handle the wrath of Crepitus? Click play. We dare you to watch the whole thing without closing your eyes.