Are we in for another rather unexpected return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Frank Grillo had a couple of pretty great turns as Crossbones in Captain America: The Winter Solider and Captain America: Civil War, but it seems, or at least seemed, his days in the MCU were numbered. But Grillo recently hinted that there may be some more Crossbones coming our way in the future.

Frank Grillo recently spoke with Forbes about his work in the Purge franchise, but they couldn't help discussing his work as Crossbones in the MCU. While talking about it, Grillo revealed that, even though it seemed like his character bit the dust pretty definitively in Civil War, he may be returning to the franchise. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I have three boys who are fanatical about Marvel, and I was surprised not too long ago because there is some news that nobody knows yet, to do with my character, that's going to be really interesting and I'm excited about that."

In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Frank Grillo's character Brock Rumlow, who becomes Crossbones, essentially had a building fall on top of him. Following that, he was put back together and became the villain we know as Crossbones. Unfortunately, he was only in the cold open of Captain America: Civil War, as he appeared to die in an explosion. At the time, Frank Grillo seemed perfectly content with his character's arc.

"There's nowhere for it to go, unless you're Captain America or Iron Man. They were talking about it, but I was like, 'You know what? I'd just rather not do it.' I'm so appreciative and grateful to have been a part of something that big. But, it's time to move on. Don't stay at the party too long, or you get knocked through the ropes."

So now the question becomes, how can Crossbones return? Well, with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 set to have Earth shattering consequences on the MCU, anything is possible. There's also the knowledge that Captain Marvel will be set in the 90s. Maybe we'll see a younger Brock Rumlow still working with S.H.I.E.L.D. during that time period? That seems like the most likely possibility, considering the almost certain death in Civil War.

Based on his new comments, we certainly can't rule anything out. In the comics, Crossbones was the one who killed Captain America following the events of Civil War. Maybe Marvel is going to find a way to make that happen? He was also the right-hand man to Red Skull in the comics for a long time, so maybe if they bring Red Skull back, they can pair them up finally? If they can find a way to bring Frank Grillo back, the possibilities are nearly endless. One thing seems certain: we haven't seen the last of Crossbones.