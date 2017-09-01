After languishing in development for years at Relativity Media, which has been going through bankruptcy proceedings, The Crow reboot has finally found a new studio home. Sony Pictures has acquired the distribution rights, which comes almost a year after Samuel Hadida's Davis Films teamed up with the Highland Film Group and Electric Shadow to finance the film. Despite the project changing studios, it is believed that star Jason Momoa and director Corin Hardy may still be involved in the project.

Deadline reports that this reboot, which was given the new title The Crow Reborn last year, is expected to keep star Jason Momoa attached as Eric Draven, with Corin Hardy, who has been attached to direct since December 2014, reportedly still on board as well. While nothing is official regarding the director and star remaining on board, Corin Hardy sent out a photo on Instagram earlier this month with Jason Momoa, wishing the star a happy birthday. It isn't known is casting is=f under way for additional supporting roles yet, now that a new studio home has finally been found.

This reboot has had quite the storied history, with our first report on the project dating all the way back to February 2010, when Stephen Norrington (Blade) came aboard to write and direct with producer Edward Pressman revealing later that year that the script was ready. There have been several filmmakers that have come and gone throughout the years, such as Nick Cave, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and F. Javier Gutierrezz. There have also been no shortage of stars attached to play Eric Draven throughout the years, with Mark Wahlberg, Bradley Cooper, James McAvoy, Luke Evans and Jack Huston all attached to play Eric Draven throughout the past seven years.

The original 1994 movie starred Brandon Lee as Eric Draven, based on the iconic comic books by James O'Barr. The story followed rock star Eric Draven, who was killed alongside his fiancee Shelly, the night before their wedding, by a group of street thugs. On the anniversary of their death, Eric rises from the grave and assumes the gothic mantle of the Crow, a supernatural avenger. Tracking down the thugs responsible for the crimes and mercilessly murdering them, Eric eventually confronts head gangster Top Dollar to complete his macabre mission. Jessica Brown Findlay was also attached to play Shelly at one point, but it remains unclear if she is also still attached.

The last we heard about this project was back in May, when former director F. Javier Gutierrez revealed that, when he was working on the project, the producers were eyeing a $40 million budget, with the filmmaker revealing that they were aiming for an R-rated revenge movie. Edward Pressman is still producing alongside Samuel Hadida and Kevin Misher. No production schedule has been revealed, and Sony hasn't issued a release date for The Crow Reborn as of yet. But still, after nearly a decade of languishing in development hell, it seems this Crow reboot may finally get off the ground.