Fans of The Conjuring franchise will be treated to yet another spin-off when The Nun hits theaters next summer, but if you don't want to wait that long, some of the key creative members of the franchise are bringing another terrifying nun tale to theaters with The Crucifixion. Lionsgate has just released the first trailer and poster for The Crucifixion, which is inspired by true events, but not connected to The Conjuring franchise, although it still looks just as terrifying. This movie doesn't follow a possessed nun, but rather a nun that may have been killed by someone who was possessed.

This horror tale centers on a journalist's surreal, supernatural investigation in a nun's shocking death. American reporter Nicole (Sophie Cookson) travels to investigate the possible murder of Sister Marinescu, sadistically crucified by a priest to vanquish a demon. As Nicole uncovers the weird tales behind this horrific incident, disturbing events reveal that the demon is still lurking nearby, seeking a new human host.

Inspired by true events, and from the creators of Annabelle and The Conjuring, comes The Crucifixion, debuting in theaters and On Demand formats October 6 from Lionsgate. It seems likely that this horror-thriller will get a limited theatrical release, along with a nationwide VOD release, but if it does expand to a nationwide release, it will arrive in a weekend where all new releases could fare well, thanks to a diverse trio of movies. The biggest release of the weekend is undoubtedly Blade Runner 2049, which brings back Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, with 20th Century Fox also releasing the harrowing drama The Mountain Between Us starring Idris Elba and Kate Winslet, and Lionsgate's My Little Pony animated movie.

This movie's Conjuring franchise connection comes from writers Chad Hayes and Carey Hayes, who wrote the screenplay for both The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, and also wrote The Crucifixion. They are also teaming up again with producer Peter Safran, who helped shepherd The Conjuring franchise with director/producer James Wan. They will also be producing Conjuring 3 and yet another spin-off, The Crooked Man. The writers also produce The Cruciixion alongside Peter Safran and Leon Clarance (Sense8). The supporting cast is rounded out by Corneliu Ulici as Father Anton, Ada Lupu as Sister Adelina Marinescu, Brittany Ashworth as Vaduva and Javier Botet as the Faceless Man.

The Crucifixion is directed by Xavier Gens (The Divide, ABCs of Death), with Jim Seibel, Bill Johnson, Ara Keshishian, D.J. Gugenheim, Laure Vaysse, Jo Monk and Todd Williams executive producing. Along with the new trailer for The Crucifixion, Lionsgate has also released a new poster for this horror-thriller. While it may be tough for this thriller to find an audience in theaters, it could just be creepy enough to score big with horror hounds on VOD formats. While we wait for more on The Crucifixion, take a look at the trailer and poster below.