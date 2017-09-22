One of horror's most enduring franchises is making a return this Halloween season. Chucky, the blood-thirsty Good Guy doll that has been out for blood for nearly 30 years, is set to return in Cult of Chucky. The movie is going to arrive on Blu-ray/DVD and digital on October 3 and now Universal has released four new clips that promise a twisted return to the Child's Play series.

The clips come to us courtesy of Bloody Disgusting and, just in case you're really excited about seeing Cult of Chucky, don't worry; there are no spoilers. These clips do, however, give us a very good idea of what to expect in terms of tone and what the asylum setting is going to do for the movie. It's very clear that this entry is going to really get us away from the super corny entries such as Bride of Chucky and Seed of Chucky. It looks like this movie will have just enough cheese to make us buy into the idea of a killer doll, but this movie is going to be twisted.

In Cult of Chucky, Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) has been confined to an asylum for the criminally insane for the past four years. During that time, she has been convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when her psychiatrist introduces a new form of group therapy, a very familiar doll shows up. Not long after, a string of grisly murders begins to plague the asylum. Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky's now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child's Play, races to Nica's aid. In order to do that, he'll have to get past Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), Chucky's former bride, who will do anything to help her beloved Chucky.

Chucky only shows up in one of the clips, but in classic fashion, he makes a subtle move that proves he's alive, even if nobody believes it. We also see Nica going through some of her brutal therapy in the asylum and just how brainwashed she is. It looks like Cult of Chucky is going to have a few layers of terror. The main attraction will be Chucky, as it should be, but the asylum itself looks to be quite scary. There's also a clip that reintroduces us to Andy, who is doing is best to lead a normal life, somewhat unsuccessfully.

There is good and bad news for those who want to see Cult of Chucky. At the moment, it doesn't look like there will be any sort of theatrical release, which might be a bummer for some. On the plus side, the movie is going to be made available to stream on Netflix in October, which means if you have a Netflix subscription already, you're good to go. AMC is also planning on including the movie as part of its Fright Fest lineup this year. For now, be sure to check out the new clips from Cult of Chucky for yourself below.