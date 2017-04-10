Back in January, Cult of Chucky, Universal 1440's highly-anticipated horror sequel, started production, with director Don Mancini and star Jennifer Tilly sharing the first set photos. Now that the film is in post-production, the wait for the first trailer begins. But before the first footage drops, writer-director Don Mancini descended upon the Monsterpalooza convention in Pasadena, California this weekend, where he shed some new light on this sequel. During his convention appearance, the director made quite the bold statement, revealing that this will be the goriest Chucky movie ever.

"The gore effects in this movie, this is definitly the goriest of all of the movies. [This] wasn't something [we] set out to do, it just sort of turned out that way."

Don Mancini was joined by Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif and animatronic effects supervisor Tony Gardner at the convention, with the director revealing that the story picks up directly after 2013's Curse of Chucky. That story ended with Fiona Dourif's Nica being accused of murdering her whole family. Bloody-Disgusting was on hand for the convention, where the director teased what happened to Nica after she had taken the rap for all of Chucky's brutal murders.

"(Cult of Chucky) picks up the story of Nica after the bloodbath that happens in the last movie, and Nica has taken the wrap for all of Chucky's murders. She was sent to a mental institution, and after four years of shock therapy and drugs, doctors have convinced her that Chucky was just a delusion and that she had actually murdered her entire family. It's a cool prescription for suspense, right? Then her doctor complicates matters by introducing into her group therapy sessions...a Chucky doll."

The cast also includes Alex Vincent, who returns as Andy Barclay, Chucky's original nemesis, with Brad Dourif (The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest) once again providing the eerie, unnerving voice of the demon doll possessed by the spirit of a maniacal serial killer. After Chucky is brought into these therapy sessions, a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn't crazy after all. Andy Barclay races to Nica's aid, but to save her he'll have to get past Tiffany (Oscar-nominee Jennifer Tilly), Chucky's long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll. Don Mancini also added at the convention that there are certain elements in this film that are similar to the 2010 Christopher Nolan film Inception.

"Chucky is such a versatile character that you can plug him into different sub genres. This one is the mind fuck, Chucky meets Inception because you're dealing with a bunch of characters whose perception reality is altered by their madness, the drugs that their on, and by hypnosis."

Don Mancini, writer of the Child's Play franchise, is the executive producer of the new film, which he also directs from his original script. Longtime franchise producer David Kirschner (The Pagemaster, Frailty) is joined this time by Ogden Gavanski (Warm Bodies, Immortals). The production team includes special-effects guru and associate producer Tony Gardner (Zombieland, Curse of Chucky), director of photography Michael Marshall (Killjoys), production designer Craig Sandells (Mother's Day) and costume designer Patricia J. Henderson (ATM). Universal 1440 hasn't announced a release date yet, but it is expected to arrive in October, just in time for Halloween. Hopefully we'll get the first trailer and release date details for Cult of Chucky soon.