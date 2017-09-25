Piracy is nothing new in Hollywood, but it continues to be a big issue. One of the most recent movies to fall victim to piracy is Cult of Chucky, the forthcoming seventh installment of the Child's Play franchise. The movie recently leaked online in its entirety and director Don Mancini, as one might expect, is none too happy about it. Unfortunately for those who leaked Cult of Chucky online, Universal's lawyers aren't thrilled either.

Don Mancini took to his Twitter account to address the leak of Cult of Chucky. Even though the movie isn't going to be a major release for the studio, there is a lot of excitement surrounding it from horror fans. But leaks like this can really hurt a small movie that isn't going to get any help at the box office. Those who leaked the movie didn't handle the situation with a lot of stealth, as they decided to tweet about it. Mancini promises that Universal is aware of who they are and, more importantly, the studio's lawyers know. Here's what he had to say about it.

"To the geniuses who leaked #cultofchucky & tweeted about it Congrats, not only are u terrible people, now Universal lawyers know who u r"

Cult of Chucky will pick up after the events of Curse of Chucky. This movie sees the killer doll return to continue terrorizing his wheelchair-prone human victim, Nica. Chucky (Brad Dourif) also has some scores to settle with his old enemies, including Andy, once again played by Alex Vincent, reprising his role from the original Child's Play. His former wife, Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), is also along for the ride to help shed some blood. The whole thing takes place in a mental institution, which makes for a completely new setting for the franchise.

It's more than understandable that Don Mancini is upset about Cult of Chucky getting leaked online. The movie is set to arrive on Blu-ray/DVD and digital platforms on October 3, which is where the bulk of the profits are going to come from. With the movie leaking early, that is sure to cut into those profits. That could hurt the chances of another entry in the series, depending on how much this leak cuts into sales, if it does at all. Though, based on the response on social media, it does seem like quite a few people watched Cult of Chucky illegally.

Those who want to see Cult of Chucky through proper channels will have many opportunities to do so. Not only is the movie getting released soon on Blu-ray and digital platforms, but Cult of Chucky is also getting added to Netflix next month. So if you have a subscription, you can watch the movie for free, in HD and through totally legal means. Cult of Chucky is also going to be included in AMC's Fear Fest lineup this year. So just have a little patience and you'll be able to see Cult of Chucky very soon. And you won't have Universal's lawyers making your life difficult.