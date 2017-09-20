Chucky is coming for us all this Halloween, but he just isn't coming to theaters. Cult of Chucky, the seventh movie in the persistent and reliable Child's Play franchise, is set to arrive on on Blu-ray/DVD and digital platforms on October 3. What if you want to watch the famous killer doll murder a bunch of people for the seventh time but don't want to pay for it? Well, you're in luck! It turns out that Cult of Chucky is going to be available to stream on Netflix in October, so if you already have a Netflix subscription, you can watch it for free.

The news comes courtesy of IGN and, though they didn't have a specific date that Cult of Chucky will be available to stream on Netflix, they do make it clear that it will make its way to the streaming service in October. So it will be easily accessible to those looking for some new horror to watch this Halloween season. It also takes a whole lot of the hesitation that may come from more casual fans who may not want to shell out the money for a Blu-ray or digital copy of Child's Play 7. All it will take is a little bit of your time. So even if it's not great, you won't be losing much.

That said, if you're a fan of the Child's Play franchise, this looks like it could be one of the better entries we've seen in quite some time. For what it may be worth, Cult of Chucky has screened at a film festival and, though there aren't a ton of reviews out for the movie yet, the ones that are have been quite positive. Entries like Bride of Chucky and especially Seed of Chucky, though enjoyably wacky for some, truly went off the rails and put the franchise in a pretty bad place. But Curse of Chucky set the table for what's coming our way and what's coming our way could be a very welcome return to form.

Cult of Chucky sees the killer doll return after the events of Curse of Chucky to continue terrorizing his wheelchair-prone human victim, Nica. Chucky (Brad Dourif) also has some scores to settle with his old enemies, including Andy, once again played by Alex Vincent, reprising his role from the original movies. His former wife, Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), is also along for the ride to help shed some blood. Plus, the whole thing takes place in a mental institution, which makes for a great setting.

It was also recently revealed that AMC is including Cult of Chucky as part of their annual Fear Fest lineup. So a theatrical release isn't in the cards. The studio just wants to get some eyeballs on this thing as quickly as possible. The Child's Play franchise has never been massive at the box office anyway and having Cult of Chucky on Netflix so soon will ensure that the most people possible will be able to see it.