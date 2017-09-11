Fans of the world's most demonic doll are in for another blood-spattered treat as Chucky continues his reign of terror behind the locked doors of an insane asylum in Cult of Chucky, coming to Blu-ray, DVD, Digital and On Demand on October 3, 2017, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The most terrifying unrated chapter yet of the Child's Play saga reunites franchise creators Don Mancini and David Kirschner with the iconic cast in a twisted tale of terror that will outstrip audiences' wildest expectations. Following the first Cult of Chucky trailer released in June, the studio has released a number of images from the 7th sequel in this long-standing franchise.

Written and directed by Don Mancini, Cult of Chucky brings back original Child's Play cast member Alex Vincent (Child's Play, Wait Until Spring, Bandini) as Andy Barclay along with Oscar-nominee Jennifer Tilly (Curse of Chucky, Monsters, Inc.) as Chucky's bloodthirsty bride, Tiffany and Fiona Dourif (Messenger, True Blood) as Nica with Brad Dourif (The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, Halloween) returning as the voice of Chucky, the homicidal plaything inhabited by the spirit of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray.

Savagely funny and gratifyingly gruesome, Cult of Chucky on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital include exclusive bonus features that delve deeper into Chucky's twisted universe and reveal how the filmmakers made the demented toy even more deranged. Additionally, Chucky: Complete 7-Movie Collection is also available on Blu-ray and DVD on October 3, 2017 in the United States only from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. For the first time ever, Chucky fans can experience all seven movies in one must-own set, including Child's Play, Child's Play 2, Child's Play 3, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky and the all-new movie Cult of Chucky.

The bonus features on the Cult of Chucky Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD versions include Inside the Insanity of Cult of Chucky, where viewers will discover what it was like to film inside an insane asylum and the challenges production faced on set. They'll also hear from the cast and filmmakers as they discuss why they were attracted to this story and how the filmmakers' vision brought this fun-filled horror film together. Good Guy Gone Bad: The Incarnations of Chucky featurette offers a peek into Alterian's workshop, the studio behind Chucky's puppeteering, to see how the magic is created and focuses on how the look of Chucky has evolved over the years. The Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD bonus features are rounded out by Feature Commentary with Director and Writer Don Mancini, and Head Puppeteer Tony Gardner.

Confined to an asylum for the criminally insane for the past four years, Nica (Dourif) is wrongly convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when her psychiatrist introduces a new group-therapy tool, a "Good Guy" doll, a string of grisly deaths plague the asylum and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn't crazy after all. Andy (Vincent), Chucky's now-grownup nemesis from the original Child's Play, races to Nica's aid. But to save her he'll have to get past Tiffany (Tilly), Chucky's long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll. Take a look at the new photos from Cult of Chucky below, as fans get ready for the October 7 release date on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD.