The Cult of Chucky movie will be out this October, and Universal has shared a short clip of Chucky learning is lines. The movie was shot from January 2017 through February in Canada with original director Don Mancini. After the release of Curse of Chucky in 2013, Mancini confirmed that there would be a 7th movie and that he was in the early planning stages. In 2015 it was revealed that Mancini had written a script and the movie would be shot soon thereafter.

The new teaser clip comes courtesy of The official Chucky Facebook page and it's a mere 8 seconds long. In the short clip with creepy sound design underneath, you can clearly see Chucky's left hand resting on a script. Chucky's hand then delivers a famous one-finger salute to the camera when the title Cult of Chucky pops up on the screen. The video is very short, but effective and so very Chucky. Mancini has said that this movie will take place in an asylum and we'll get to see Chucky on drugs. It's unclear if Chucky was on drugs during the filming of the teaser video, but it's safe to say that he probably was on some kind of pharmaceutical.

The plot of the movie centers around Fiona Dourif's character Nica Pierce spending 4 years in a mental institution after she has been accused of murdering members of her family. Nica is convinced that she committed the heinous crimes. Her psychiatrist gives her a Good Guy Doll as a therapeutic tool and soon afterwards, a new string of murders occur around the mental institution. Nica now begins to think that she may not be crazy after all. Andy Barclay, Chucky's now grown-up nemesis from the first Child's Play races to Nica's aide at the asylum, but in order to save Nica he must get past Chucky's bride Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) who will stop at nothing to help her beloved Chucky.

Jennifer Tilly has recently said that she'll probably "be in every Chucky movie until the end of time." Tilly has been in four of the seven Child's Play movies and is great friends with director Don Mancini, who seems intent in putting her in every Chucky movie. It's unclear whether she'll be playing Jennifer Tilly in the movie or Tiffany the doll in Cult of Chucky. Tilly has said that it was initially her friend Gina Gershon's idea for Tilly to join the franchise and Tilly says the only reason that she did it was because Gershon said that she "would love a franchise."

Cult of Chucky will be released straight to Blu-ray, DVD and VOD on October 20th, 2017 and it will include four actors who have been in previous Child's Play movies. Brad Dourif returns as Chucky, Fiona Dourif returns as Nica, Alex Vincent as Andy, and Jennifer Tilly. Brad Dourif has portrayed the voice of Chucky in every installment of the franchise and played Billy Bibbit in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Maybe Mancini and Dourif will add some of the cuckoo's nest flavor into the asylum in Cult of Chucky? Check out the teaser video below.