He's back! After four years away, horror lovers' favorite murderous doll is back in action and, not that this isn't always the case, but Chucky is really out for blood this time around. The trailer for Cult of Chucky is here and this looks like it is going to be a straight-up quirky slasher movie, as opposed to some of the more schlocky entries in the franchise like Seed of Chucky. Can he somehow make it fresh for a seventh installment? If not fresh, this at least looks fun.

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Cult of Chucky today, giving us our first look at the horror icon doing what he does best; killing people even though somebody tried to warn them this would happen. There was an announcement trailer released previously, but it didn't contain any actual new footage. Brad Dourif once again returns to voice the doll. What would a Child's Play movie be without that voice? In addition, Don Mancini, who wrote the original movie and directed both Seed of Chucky and Curse of Chucky, has returned to the director's chair for the seventh installment, which is due to arrive this October.

This looks to be a return to the blood-soaked, less silly entries of the Child's Play franchise, and the plot seems to point to that as well. Cult of Chucky sees the killer doll Chucky return after the events of Curse of Chucky to continue terrorizing his wheelchair-prone human victim, Nica. That isn't all. This time, Chucky also has some scores to settle with his old enemies, including Andy from the original movies, all with the help of his former wife, Tiffany. You best believe, there will be blood.

Cult of Chucky looks like it really is going to be the culmination of everything that has happened in the franchise up to this point. Not only is the original series writer back, along with Brad Dourif as Chucky, but Alex Vincent is also back as Andy, who the killer doll has been terrorizing since he was a little kid in the 80s. Is Andy finally going to bite the dust this time around? Maybe he'll go out like Jamie Lee Curtis did at the beginning of Halloween: Resurrection? Jennifer Tilly is also back as Tiffany, who played Chucky's actual wife in Bride of Chucky, in addition to playing herself. Fiona Dourif, Brad Dourif's daughter, also returns as Nia from Curse of Chucky. So, it seems like somebody important has to die here, right?

As of right now, Universal has no plans to release Cult of Chucky in theaters. Sorry if that spoils your Halloween plans, everyone. But the movie is going to be released on Blu-ray/DVD and Digital this October, so you can still gather some friends together and watch some classic doll slasher action this Halloween season. Be sure to check out the first trailer for Cult of Chucky for yourself below.