Not only is the iconic killer doll Chucky back for his seventh big screen outing, this latest sequel promises to be something very special. As Cult of Chucky is bringing back a character from the original 1988 horror classic Child's Play. Yup! Andy finally returns. And this time, he has a very personal score to settle with his ol' pal.

Universal 1440 Entertainment today announced that Cult of Chucky is the official follow up to 2013's Curse of Chucky. And it will continue that movie's storyline, bringing in some familiar elements from the entire horror series. This is the seventh movie in the Child's Play franchise. Production is scheduled to begin in Canada next week. And the movie should arrive on Blu-ray and VOD just in time for the Halloween season. Says Glenn Ross, General Manager and Executive Vice President, Universal 1440 Entertainment.

"It's hard to believe that it's been nearly 30 years since Chucky first terrified moviegoers in Child's Play. Since then the films have generated millions in worldwide box-office revenue. Now Chucky's back with more scores to settle in his trademark twisted style, and you can bet he won't stop until he gets his revenge."

Confined to an asylum for the criminally insane for the past four years, Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif), whom we first met in Curse of Chucky, is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when her psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic "tool" to facilitate his patients' group sessions, an all-too-familiar "Good Guy" doll with an innocently smiling face, a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum.

Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn't crazy after all. Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky's now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child's Play, races to Nica's aid. But to save her he'll have to get past Tiffany (Oscar-nominee Jennifer Tilly), Chucky's long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.

Brad Dourif once again returns to voice the role of the iconic killer doll Chucky. And yes, that is his real-life daughter Fiona, reprising her role of Nica Pierce. In addition, Alex Vincent returns as Andy Barclay from the first two Child's Play films, along with Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany, returning from Bride of Chucky and Seed of Chucky.

Cult of Chucky is written and directed by franchise creator Don Mancini, who has written all seven films in the series and directed the previous two. No release date for Curse of Chucky has been announced. It will arrive in an unrated version on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

With production yet to start on Cult of Chucky, this first trailer is made up of vintage Chucky footage, showing off some familiar faces along the way. Interestingly enough, we don't see Andy anywhere here. Alex Vincent first returned to reprise the role in Curse of Chucky, but this time out he'll have a much more substantial role. Check out the teaser courtesy of Universal Home Entertainment.