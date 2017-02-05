Super Bowl Sunday is here, and while most are tuning in to watch the actual game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, others are tuning in for all of the Super Bowl ads. Many film studios are using the big game to debut new trailers for their upcoming movies, with 20th Century Fox debuting a new trailer for their upcoming thriller A Cure For Wellness. This trailer features new footage, getting fans ready for this creepy thriller that hits theaters in just a few weeks.

Dane DeHaan stars in this cerebral thriller from 20th Century Fox as an ambitious young executive who is sent to retrieve his company's CEO from an idyllic but mysterious "wellness center" at a remote location in the Swiss Alps. He soon suspects that the spa's miraculous treatments are not what they seem. When he begins to unravel its terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure.

From Gore Verbinski comes the new psychological thriller, A Cure for Wellness, which will be in theaters February 17, 2017. It comes from Director Gore Verbinski, who is working from a screenplay by Justin Haythe, based on a story created by both Justin Haythe & Gore Verbinski. The writer and director previously worked together on Disney's big budget epic The Lone Ranger, starring Johnny Depp. This new thriller marks Gore Verbinski's long-awaited return to the horror genre, 15 years after his terrifying 2002 horror remake The Ring.

The supporting cast also includes Jason Isaacs, Celia Imrie, Susanne Wuest, Mia Goth, Lisa Banes, Adrian Schiller, Ivo Nandi, Natalia Bobrich and Judith Hoersch. Director Gore Verbinski also produces alongside Arnon Milchan and David Crockett. A Cure For Wellness marks Gore Verbinski's first directorial effort in four years, since 2013's The Long Ranger, but since then, he has also executive produced The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, which was directed by star Ben Stiller, and the upcoming Dog Years starring Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter.

20th Century Fox has handed out a February 17, 2017 release date for A Cure For Wellness, which is shaping up to be quite a competitive time frame. This horror-thriller will go up against Sony Pictures' Patient Zero, Universal Pictures' The Great Wall and Warner Bros.' Fist Fight. The movie will also open a week after three more high-profile movies hit theaters, Warner Bros.' The LEGO Batman movie, Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter Two and Universal's Fifty Shades Darker. Take a look at the latest Big Game spot for A Cure for Wellness, as we inch closer and closer to this February release.