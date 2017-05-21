Hope all of you DC fans still want that solo Cyborg movie because, according to Ray Fisher, it is still happening and on track for release in 2020. On track may be a bit of a loose phrasing here, though, since the movie has yet to attach a director or any of the other key players needed to get a movie off the ground. But still, the man playing the title claims it is happening, at least for now.

The actor recently appeared at the City of Heroes convention in the U.K., sporting a shirt that, appropriately, says "Borg Life." Thanks to the folks at the DC World, who made a post to their Twitter account, we know that Ray Fisher said at the convention that the Cyborg solo movie is indeed still in the works and scheduled to arrive in 2020, as was previously announced. Here's what they had to say about it.

"Confirmed at #coh3 today @rehsifyar in Cyborg standalone movie is in the works and on schedule for 2020 release #borglife"

A lot has changed since Warner Bros. first announced their DC Extended Universe lineup of movies a while back. A ton of projects have been added to the slate, such as Gotham City Sirens, Nightwing and Joss Whedon's Batgirl movie, none of which have release dates yet. And many others have shifted around quite a bit, so it is understandable that the status of the Cyborg movie was in question. A lot of these moves have seemingly been in response to the critical and fan reactions to both Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. When Warner Bros. initially announced their lineup, they were probably banking on a better critical reaction to the movies, and probably a less divided response among moviegoers. So, with all of the shifting, a solo Cyborg movie seemed like something that could have easily shifted around.

Cyborg, as it stands, is slated for release on April 3, 2020. With the movie still about three years away, that gives Warner Bros. plenty of time to get things together. Still, it is a little surprising that we haven't had any updates on the project. Perhaps they are waiting until Justice League comes out this November to gauge the reaction to Ray Fisher's character. Despite being a member of the Teen Titans for a long time, many more casual fans are very unfamiliar with Cyborg. So, doing a solo movie centered on him could be perceived as risky.

Back when Rick Famuyiwa was still directing and rewriting The Flash, it was hinted that Ray Fisher was going to appear as Cyborg in that movie. But with no director attached and the script being rewritten, it is unclear if that is still part of the plan. If Warner Bros. is still planning on putting a Cyborg solo movie out in 2020, it stands to reason that we will probably hear more about casting and a creative team sooner rather than later. We'll probably know a lot more after Justice League comes out.