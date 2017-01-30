Paramount Pictures has put out offers to Mel Gibson and John Lithgow to star in their upcoming comedy sequel Daddy's Home 2. While nothing is set in stone yet, their prospects for joining this comedy sequel reportedly look "promising." No details have been given about what characters they may portray, but it's possible they could be playing the fathers of Will Ferrell's Brad Whitaker and Mark Wahlberg's Dusty Mayron. That hasn't been confirmed at this time, but it certainly seems plausible. There will be SPOILERS below if you haven't seen Daddy's Home yet, so read on at your own risk.

Deadline broke the news earlier today, which comes just as both actors have been recognized on the awards circuit. Mel Gibson's latest directorial effort Hacksaw Ridge received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, while John Lithgow won a Screen Actors Guild Award this weekend for his performance in the hit Netflix series The Crown. Both Mel Gibson and John Lithgow were nominated for Golden Globe awards for both Hacksaw Ridge and The Crown, respectively.

The original comedy Daddy's Home centers on Will Ferrell's Brad Whitaker, a mild-mannered radio executive who recently married Sara (Linda Cardinelli) and is trying to be the best step-father he can to her young children Megan (Scarlett Estevez) and Dylan (Owen Vaccaro). Brad's life gets turned upside down when Sara's ex-husband Dusty Mayron (Mark Wahlberg) comes back into town as his step-children start paying more attention to him, leading to both of these men trying to one-up each other, vying for the attention of Megan and Dylan. The supporting cast includes Thomas Haden Church as Brad's boss Mr. Holt, Bobby Cannavale as Dusty's friend Dr. Francisco, Hannibal Buress as scene-stealing handyman Griff and Bill Burr. Daddy's Home earned $150.3 million domestically and $240.3 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

Daddy's Home 2 was first announced in April, with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg returning to reprise their roles, while Daddy's Home writers Sean Anders and John Morris are coming back to write the sequel's screenplay. It hasn't been confirmed yet if Sean Anders will also return to direct this comedy sequel, or if this sequel will bring back John Cena, who had a surprise cameo at the very end of Daddy's Home. After burying the hatchet with Brad, Dusty built a new house down the street from Brad and Sara, and married a woman named Karen (Alessandra Ambrosio). When it seems that her kids are starting to look up to Dusty, he meets Karen's ex-husband and the father of her kids, Roger, played by WWE Superstar John Cena, who brushes off Dusty's attempt to introduce himself. It hasn't been confirmed if Roger will have a bigger role in Daddy's Home 2 quite yet.

Mel Gibson most recently starred in last year's Blood Father, and he has The Professor and the Madman in post-production, where he stars alongside Natalie Dormer and Sean Penn. He is also in pre-production on Every Other Weekend. On the big screen, John Lithgow most recently starred in The Accountant and Miss Sloane. He also stars in Beatriz at Dinner, which had its world premiere at Sundance earlier this month, starring alongside Salma Hayek, Chloe Sevigny and Connie Britton.