Good comedy sequels are a very rare thing. But every once in awhile one comes along that can defy the odds and actually provide a funny, quality follow-up. That is what Paramount is hoping they can accomplish with Daddy's Home 2, which is set to arrive in theaters on November 10, 2017. Now, the studio has released a brand new trailer for the comedy sequel, which throws even more dads into the mix, as well as a few more laughs.

The new Daddy's Home 2 trailer debuted on The Ellen Show and was posted to YouTube for us all to enjoy. The trailer begins very similarly to the first trailer, which sees Mark Wahlberg's Dusty and Will Ferrell's Brad working together. That is, until things get complicated when their dad's, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow respectively, arrive to shake things up. This trailer definitely focuses a bit more on Gibson's character, but it looks like Lithgow will have plenty to do and both seem like great additions. Plus, we're getting more John Cena this time around.

In Daddy's Home 2, Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make this year's Christmas perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty's old-school, macho dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad's gentle father (John Lithgow) arrive to turn the holiday upside down. Things get even more complicated when Dusty's step-daughter's real dad, played by John Cena, gets thrown into the mix. Sean Anders, who directed the first movie, is returning to the director's chair for the sequel, with Linda Cardellini set to reprise her role from the first Daddy's Home as well.

The first Daddy's Home may not have been a groundbreaking comedy, but it was effective enough and, despite only having a 31 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, did get business at the box office. Daddy's Home made $242.7 million in 2015, which is great for a comedy like this. Even though it wasn't a hit with critics, money talks, and that's why we're getting a sequel. Let's just hope this is more along the lines of Neighbors 2 and can avoid the pitfalls of something like Anchorman 2.

Paramount had a lot of luck with a holiday release for the first Daddy's Home and that is what they're going for with Daddy's Home 2 as well. But the sequel is going to have some very stiff competition. Just a week before on November 3, Thor: Ragnarok is hitting theaters and is sure to be a massive hit. The week after on November 17, we have the highly-anticipated Justice League movie. It is also going up directly against Murder on the Orient Express, which has an absolutely stacked cast. However, this could serve as a good bit of counter-programming. Be sure to check out the new trailer for Daddy's Home 2 for yourself below.