Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer and three photos for Daddy's Home 2, the studio's comedy sequel that continues the story from the 2015 smash hit Daddy's Home. Returning from the original comedy are Will Ferrell as Brad Whitaker and Mark Wahblerg as Dusty Mayron, along with Linda Cardellini as Sara and Scarlett Estevez and Owen Vaccaro as the kids Megan and Dylan. This sequel also brings two new cast members into the fold, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, portraying Dusty and Brad's fathers.

In the Paramount Pictures sequel to the 2015 global smash, father and stepfather, Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have joined forces to provide their kids with the perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty's old-school, macho Dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad's ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad (John Lithgow) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos. Alessandro Ambrossia is also seen briefly in the trailer as Dusty's new wife Karen, along with Didi Costine as Dusty's stepdaughter Adrianna, but we don't get a glimpse at John Cena, who was revealed at the end of Daddy's Home as Adrianna's real father, although he is confirmed to return in the sequel.

This marks the third time Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell have teamed up, following the 2010 Sony comedy The Other Guys and 2015's Daddy's Home. The Other Guys took in $119.2 million domestically but just $51.1 million worldwide, for a worldwide total of $170.4 million from a $100 million budget. Daddy's Home was one of the biggest surprise hits of 2015, pulling in $150.3 million domestically and $242.7 million worldwide from an undisclosed budget. Paramount has handed out a November 10 release date for Daddy's Home 2, putting it up against 20th Century Fox's Murder On the Orient Express and Sony's animated comedy The Star.

Daddy's Home 2 will also be sandwiched between two highly-anticipated superhero adventures, with Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok opening on November 3 and Warner Bros.' Justice League arriving on November 17. Still, the original comedy managed to succeed in 2015 despite opening against three new releases, Joy, Point Break and Concussion, and opening just a week after Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which easily crushed the comedy in its opening weekend, although it still debuted with a solid $38.5 million. This sequel could also cap off a potentially big year for Will Ferrell, if he manages to pull off another big hit with The House, the actor's summer comedy that opens in theaters June 30.

Sean Anders directs Daddy's Home 2 from a screenplay he co-wrote with John Morris, his writing partner on Daddy's Home, Horrible Bosses 2, Dumb and Dumber To, We're the Millers, Mr. Popper's Penguins, Hot Tub Time Machine, She's Out of My League and their breakthrough comedy Sex Drive. Will Ferrell and his longtime producing partner Adam McKay produce through their Gary Sanchez Productions company. Take a look at the new trailer and photos below for Daddy's Home 2