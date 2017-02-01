Production has begun in the U.K. on writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson's untitled new film. Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis is joined in the cast by Lesley Manville, who was a BAFTA Award nominee for Best Actress for Another Year, and Vicky Krieps, whose films include A Most Wanted Man and Focus Features' Hanna. Focus holds worldwide rights to the film, and will distribute the film in the U.S. later this year with Universal Pictures handling international distribution.

The film's producers are JoAnne Sellar, Megan Ellison, through her Annapurna Pictures, and Paul Thomas Anderson. The executive producers are Peter Heslop, Adam Somner, and Daniel Lupi. Chelsea Barnard and Jillian Longnecker are overseeing production for Annapurna. Continuing their creative collaboration following 2007's There Will Be Blood, which earned Mr. Day-Lewis the Best Actor Academy Award, Mr. Anderson will once again explore a distinctive milieu of the 20th century. The new movie is a drama set in the couture world of 1950s London. The story illuminates the life behind the curtain of an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society.

The creative team includes Academy Award-winning costume designer Mark Bridges, marking his eighth consecutive project with Mr. Anderson, Emmy Award-winning production designer Mark Tildesley and BAFTA Award-nominated set decorator Véronique Melery. Academy Award-nominated film editor Dylan Tichenor and BAFTA Award-nominated composer Jonny Greenwood are each marking their fourth feature with Mr. Anderson. Casting director Cassandra Kulukundis is on her seventh film with Mr. Anderson, with lighting cameraman Michael Bauman rounding out the crew..

