Machete star Danny Trejo says that actors should stick to acting and let the stuntmen do their job. Trejo, who doesn't seem like he's scared of anything, really, knows his place on a movie set and it's definitely not doing dangerous stunts that could possibly jeopardize the jobs of many on a project. The news comes after Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a risky stunt on the set of Mission Impossible 6, which has halted production 8 to 9 weeks while the actor recovers from jumping between two buildings. That now leaves a giant crew out of a job for at least 2 weeks while Cruise is on the mend.

Trejo recently sat down to talk to Yahoo Movies where the subject of stunts came up. Trejo, who has over 300 acting credits to his name, believes that the actors should stick to acting and stay away from potentially dangerous stunts for bragging rights. The actor explains.

"I know that all the big stars hate me to say this, but I don't want to risk 80 peoples' jobs just to say I got big huevos on The Tonight Show. Because that's what happens. I think a big star just sprained an ankle doing a stunt, and 80 or 180 people are out of a job."

Trejo was obviously referring to Cruise who just broke his ankle and prides himself on doing his own stunts. The actor was recently seen taking helicopter flight lessons in preparation for the upcoming Top Gun 2 as well.

While Cruise is on the mend, the rest of the cast and crew are out of a job and then later have to change their schedules to deal with the delays that the actor caused, when everything could have been avoided if a trained stunt professional had been used instead. Trejo continued.

"We have stunt people who do that stuff. And if they get hurt, I'm sorry to say but they just need to put a mustache on another Mexican and we can keep going. But if I get hurt, everybody's out of a job. So I don't choose to do that."

Trejo makes a good point, so why are big-name actors still allowed to perform their own risky stunts? There must be a pretty large insurance budget to cover everybody if something goes wrong, but it's unclear if that kind of insurance would extend all of the way down to set builders and craft services.

Many big-time stars do their own stunts and have been injured, halting production for weeks and months. Jackie Chan fractured his skull on the set of Armour of God when he fell out of a tree. in addition to the skull fracture, Chan also suffered a brain hemorrhage, which is not a good thing at all. Sylvester Stallone famously broke his neck during the filming of The Expendables and Angelina Jolie dove into a door while shooting a gun during the filming of Salt.

Danny Trejo was out promoting the DVD/Blu-ray release of Dead Again in Tombstone, which is set to be released on September 12th, 2017. Trejo's view is refreshing to see in Hollywood and hopefully some actors stop from doing the more dangerous types of stunts, but 73-year old Trejo doesn't seem to be a typical actor. Trejo has big huevos and not because he says so; because we know. If you have to tell someone on the Tonight Show, you probably don't.