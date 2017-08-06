Although it put up a good fight this weekend, two-time box office winner Dunkirk was dethroned by The Dark Tower, but it was a much closer race than many expected. The Stephen King adaptation was tracking in the mid-$20 million range, but it ended up taking in $19.5 million, which was enough to secure the box office win this weekend. Dunkirk only dropped 33.9% in its third weekend, dipping to second place with $17.6 million after adding 266 theaters for a new rollout of 4,014 theaters.

Box Office Mojo reports that The Dark Tower, which stars Idris Elba as The Gunslinger and Matthew McConaughey as The Man in Black, took in $19.5 million from 3,451 theaters, for a decent $5,651 per-screen average. The good news for this adaptation is that it was only produced for $60 million, which means its roughly 1/3 of the way to earning a profit, although it hasn't been getting much help overseas. The movie has taken in just $8 million in overseas territories, and it doesn't have a release secured in China just yet, since the country has imposed its annual Hollywood blackout until the end of August, a policy they have adopted for the past few years to focus on Chinese films and filmmakers through the country's summer school break from the end of June through the end of August.

Sony and Media Rights Capital (MRC) are also planning a Dark Tower TV series, with writer-producer Akiva Goldsman confirming last month that Idris Elba will in fact return as Roland Deschain, a.k.a. The Gunslinger, in this series. The series also recently brought on Glenn Mazarra to serve as the showrunner, although the program has not found a network home at this time. It is believed that the series will air in between the movie trilogy, although there haven't been any concrete announcements as to when production may begin, or when and where the series may air. It's possible that The Dark Tower runtime (95 minutes) is so short because of this sprawling plan to spread the story out over multiple mediums, but the success of this plan surely depends on The Dark Tower becoming a hit at the box office first.

The Dark Tower book series tells the story of Roland Deschain, Mid-World's last gunslinger, who is traveling southeast across Mid-World's post-apocalyptic landscape, searching for the powerful but elusive magical edifice known as The Dark Tower. Located in the fey region of End-World, amid a sea of singing red roses, the Dark Tower is the nexus point of the time-space continuum. It is the heart of all worlds, but it is also under threat. Someone, or something, is using the evil technology of the Great Old Ones to destroy it. Matthew McConaughey stars as the man trying to stop Roland Deschain, The Man in Black, who will stop at nothing to destroy The Dark Tower.

As expected, Dunkirk dropped to second place with $17.6 million, followed by The Emoji Movie in third place with $12.3 million, Girls Trip in fourth place with $11.4 million and Kidnap rounding out the top 5 with $10.3 million. Kidnap was previously set up at the cash-strapped Relativity Pictures but it was acquired by the upstart company Aviron as its first release. The story centers on single mom Karla Dyson (Academy Award winner Halle Berry), whose life turns upside down when her son suddenly disappears. Without a cell phone and knowing she has no time to wait for police help, Karla jumps in her own car and sets off in pursuit of the kidnappers. A relentless, edge-of-your seat chase ensues, where Karla must risk everything to not lose sight of her son. In this tense, action-fueled thriller, directed by Luis Prieto and from the producers of Salt and Transformers, one mother's heroic attempt to take back her son leads her to ask herself how far she will go to save her child.

The top 10 will be rounded out by Spider-Man: Homecoming ($8.8 million), Atomic Blonde ($8.2 million), Detroit ($7.2 million), War for the Planet of the Apes ($6 million) and Despicable Me 3 ($5.2 million). Detroit opened in impressive fashion last weekend, earning $365,455 from 20 theaters for a $18,273 per-screen average, before its nationwide expansion this weekend. Also opening in limited release is The Weinstein Company's drama Wind River, which earned $164,167 from four theaters for an impressive $41,042 per-screen average, Fox Searchlight's documentary Step, which earned $145,000

from 29 theaters for a solid $5,000 per-screen average and the independent drama Columbus, which took in $28,000 from two theaters for a $14,000 per-screen average. No box office data was given for Arrow Films' thriller The Ghoul, Yash Raj's romantic comedy Jab Harry Met Sejal, Parade Deck Films' sci-fi horror film Lycan and Good Deed's comedy Some Freaks.

Looking ahead to next weekend, New Line will roll out its latest Conjuring spin-off Annabelle: Creation, alongside Lionsgate's The Glass Castle and The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature. Also opening in limited release is A24's Good Time, Freestyle Releasing's Bedeviled, Neon's Ingrid Goes West, Strand's The Nile Hilton Incident, Well Go USA's Once Upon a Time and A Taxi Driver, Roadside Attractions' The Only Boy Living in New York, IFC's A Trip to Spain and Magnolia's Whose Streets. Take a look at the top 10 projections for the weekend of August 4, and check back Sunday for the top 10 estimates.