Idris Elba (Prometheus) and Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey (Best Actor, Dallas Buyers Club, 2013) star in The Dark Tower, the epic adventure based on the Stephen King book series, debuting on digital October 17 and on 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD October 31 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Roland, the last Gunslinger (Idris Elba) has been locked in an eternal battle with the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), determined to prevent him from destroying the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle.

The Dark Tower also stars Tom Taylor making his feature film debut as Jake Chambers, Katheryn Winnick (Vikings) as Laurie, Claudia Kim (Avengers: Age of Ultron) as Arra, Fran Kranz (The Cabin in the Woods) as Pimli, Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road) as Tirana and Academy Award nominee Jackie Earle Haley (Best Supporting Actor, Little Children, 2006) as Sayre. The Dark Tower Blu-ray is loaded with bonus material, including deleted scenes, a blooper reel and "A Look Through the Keyhole," which features three vignettes narrated by Roland and The Man in Black. Also included are five behind-the-scenes featurettes that capture the imagination of fans. The filmmakers and Stephen King reveal the plot points that allowed the film to pay tribute to everything great about Stephen King's novels while making it a whole new experience for fans in "Last Time Around."

Fans step inside the fully realized sets and locations that play host to the physical embodiment of Stephen King's Mid-World in "The World Has Moved On". For "The Man in Black," Matthew McConaughey takes the audience inside his perceptions and process for portraying the villain Walter, aka The Man in Black. Fans go behind the scenes and inside the stunt team's process for creating the action-packed battles in "The Gunslinger in Action". Stephen King discusses the journey from his book series to screen in "Stephen King Inspirations."

The Sony Pictures production The Dark Tower is based on the best-selling book series by highly-acclaimed author Stephen King. The last Gunslinger, Roland (Idris Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the epic battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black. From Columbia Pictures and MRC, directed by Nikolaj Arcel from a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman & Jeff Pinkner and Anders Thomas Jensen & Nikolaj Arcel, The Dark Tower was produced by Akiva Goldsman, Ron Howard and Erica Huggins and executive produced by G. Mac Brown and Jeff Pinkner.

Digital & Blu-ray Exclusive Bonus Materials Include Deleted Scenes, Blooper Reel, A Look Through the Keyhole, "Last Time Around" featurette, "The World Has Moved On..." featurette, "The Man in Black" featurette, "The Gunslinger in Action" featurette, and "Stephen King Inspirations" featurette. The DVD Materials Include the Blooper Reel and "The Man in Black" and "The Gunslinger in Action" featurettes. The Dark Tower has a run time of approximately 98 minutes and is rated PG-13 for thematic material including sequences of gun violence and action. Take a look at the Blu-ray and 4K Ultra Blu-ray artwork for The Dark Tower below.