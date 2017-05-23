The Dark Tower, after years and years of waiting for an adaptation, is finally coming to the big screen in just a few short months. The trailer for the movie surfaced not long ago, giving us our first look at the upcoming big screen version of Stephen King's epic series. The books contain a lot of crossover between his books and it looks like the movie will be keeping that up as well. The author has confirmed that, among other Easter eggs, the killer dog Cujo will be making an appearance in The Dark Tower movie.

The legendary horror author recently spoke with IGN about the upcoming Dark Tower adaptation. While talking about some Easter eggs in the movie, and it looks like there will be a lot, Stephen King revealed his personal favorite, Cujo, which is one that wasn't in the trailer. Here's what he had to say about it.

"If viewers who are familiar with my work look very closely, they might see Cujo. Keep an eye out for Cujo in New York City."

Cujo was adapted into a movie in 1983 and, while it hasn't aged well, the killer St. Bernard remains a beloved monster in the Stephen King universe. In case you aren't familiar, Cujo centers on a dog who winds up getting rabies and then conducts a bloody reign of terror on a small town. It doesn't sound like we are going to see a lot of him in the movie, since King says we will have to "look very closely," but this is just one more thing that fans of his work can look forward to.

2017 looks like it is going to be a huge year for fans of Stephen King's work. Not only is The Dark Tower finally hitting theaters on August 4, 2017, but just a few weeks later, the long-awaited IT movie will arrive as well. Stephen King talked a bit about both movies, saying he feels fortunate and that people will love the movies, or, at least he thinks they're quite good.

"I thought that the trailer was terrific, and I've seen the movie, and I think it's also terrific. I think people are going to be very pleased with both that and The Dark Tower. I'm very fortunate that these two movies are opening only weeks apart, and both are very good."

Cujo may not have shown up in the first trailer for The Dark Tower, but several other major Easter eggs did. For one, there was a shot that heavily teased Pennywise the clown from IT, with a huge banner featuring his name and a statue of balloons. There was also a picture of the Overlook Hotel from The Shining and a reference to The Crimson King, who is a very key figure in the Stephen King universe. So what are all of these Easter eggs leading to? Are they just there for fun, or could we be looking at some interconnected Stephen King movie universe in the future? That seems unlikely, but with such universes being all the rage in Hollywood now, we can't totally rule it out.