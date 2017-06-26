It has been a very long time coming, but Stephen King's The Dark Tower is finally getting a big screen adaptation. While it may not be a direct adaptation of any of the books, the beloved masterwork has been made into a movie and is coming out very soon. We are finally going to get to see Roland Deschain, aka the Gunslinger, brought to life. Now, a brand new featurette explores the character in this movie and just how important he is to the fate of the universe.

Sony Pictures released the featurette, titled The Legacy of the Gunslinger, as the August 4 release date for The Dark Tower movie fast approaches. Normally, these kinds of featurettes feel like slightly unnecessary bits of marketing, but in the case of The Dark Tower, this could be very important. The books are very dense and there is a lot to dig into, so having something like this that provides a little, basic context could prove to be useful for moviegoers. Plus, getting to see Idris Elba do more of those sweet pistol tricks is worth the watch.

Interestingly enough, The Dark Tower movie is actually going to serve as a sequel to author Stephen King's final novel from the series. In the movie, we follow the last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), who is locked in an eternal battle with the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey). No, not the guy from Westworld. Roland is determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds (yes, multiple worlds) at stake, good and evil will go toe-to-toe in an epic battle that will settle this thing once and for all.

Considering that many expect, or maybe expected, The Dark Tower to be a truly major event movie capping off the summer, it is a little surprising how relatively little promotion Sony has done for it. The first trailer didn't drop until a couple months ago, which is pretty late for a movie this big. Since then, it just hasn't seemed like this movie is getting pushed on the general public in the way that many other, comparably large blockbusters are these days. Perhaps they are waiting until a little closer to the release, but with just a little over a month to go, they are going to want to get people, outside of hardcore Stephen King fans, as aware of this movie as possible.

The good news for said Stephen King fans is that, like the books, The Dark Tower movie is going to be loaded down to references to his other works. We have already seen nods to IT, The Shining and The Stand. Plus, King said that Kujo shows up as well. We won't have to wait long to see what else director Nikolaj Arcel was able to cram in there. For now, you can check out the new Dark Tower featurette for yourself below.