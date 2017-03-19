Last month, Sony Pictures released a new song that will be featured in the upcoming Dark Tower trailer, although it wasn't made clear when the trailer will be released. We still don't have word on when the first footage will be released, but we have the next best thing, the first poster, which surfaced over the weekend. The trailer reveals the new tagline, "There are other worlds than these," while showcasing this upside-down world. If you look closely, you can spot Matthew McConaughey's Randall Flag and Idris Elba's Roland Deschain at the top and bottom of this poster.

The first trailer was originally slated to debut in late October, during Entertainment Weekly's first annual PopFest. However, the trailer leaked before the event, which had unfinished special effects, and wasn't received well by the fan community. It hasn't been confirmed if we'll be getting a completely new trailer, or merely the same footage from the leaked trailer with finished effects. It also isn't known when this trailer will finally surface, but with the arrival of this poster, we may be getting the footage sooner rather than later.

Just a few weeks after the trailer leak, Sony Pictures pushed The Dark Tower release date from February 17, 2017 to July 28, 2017, giving the filmmakers more time to complete the effects and the rest of the post-production work. The film was originally slated to go up against The Great Wall, A Cure For Wellness and Fist Fight on February 17, but now it will square off against Focus Features' The Coldest City as well as Paramount's documentary An Inconvenient Sequel, a follow-up to the critically-acclaimed An Inconvenient Truth.

When this adaptation was first set at Universal Pictures, the plan was for the studio to distribute a movie trilogy, with NBC to air two seasons of a limited TV series in between the movies, to flesh out the world from Stephen King's books even more. When the project shifted to Sony Pictures, the studio teamed with Media Rights Capital to co-finance both the trilogy and the Dark Tower TV series, but we haven't heard much about the series since then. Ron Howard teased during an interview in September that the TV show is still in development, but he doesn't know where the series may land at this time.

Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey lead a cast as Roland "The Gunslinger" Deschain and Randall "The Man in Black" Flagg. The cast also includes Jackie Earle Haley, Abbey Lee, Tom Taylor, Katheryn Winnick and Michael Barbieri. Nikolaj Arcel directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Akiva Goldsman, Anders Thomas Jensen and Jeff Pinkner. Take a look at the new poster from The Dark Tower below, as we wait for more updates on this highly-anticipated adaptation.