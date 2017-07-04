Exactly one month from today, Stephen King fans will finally get to see the epic world he created in The Dark Tower on the big screen, and to commemorate this countdown, we have two new international posters. These one-sheets feature both Roland Deschain (Idris Elba) and The Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), with the iconic title structure looming in the background. While these posters don't exactly reveal any new details, it's possible that a new trailer is coming soon, although that has yet to be confirmed.

The first Dark Tower trailer was originally supposed to debut in late October, during Entertainment Weekly's first annual PopFest celebration in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, an unfinished version of the trailer leaked weeks before the big debut, which was ultimately canceled. While many fans had assumed that a finished version would arrive shortly thereafter, Sony didn't release the first full trailer until May, and while it did come much later than expected, it was still well-received by fans and critics alike. While there is just one month left between now and the theatrical release, it's certainly feasible that one last trailer will drop, perhaps at Comic-Con later this month, with these posters from IMP Awards getting fans ready for the new footage.

While the trailer gave us our first look at this adaptation, there is still much we don't know about the story, which has sparked countless rumors over the past year, especially after Stephen King himself posted a cryptic photo featuring the Horn of Eld, an item which Roland Deschain doesn't possess until the seventh and final book of the author's novel series, which follows The Gunslinger trying to stop The Man in Black from destroying The Dark Tower, which would cause the destruction of two worlds. Many had speculated that this movie is not a straight-up adaptation of the first novel, but actually a continuation of the story told in the novels, which gained plenty of traction after photos showed Idris Elba's Gunslinger with the Horn of Eld attached to his belt, and with the casting of Abbey Lee as Tirana, a character who doesn't surface until the final novel.

Stephen King himself has also stated in the past that the movie does begin with the iconic first line of his original novel "The Man in Black fled across the desert, and the Gunslinger followed," but he also said that the first movie would then pick up in the middle of the story instead of the beginning, which he acknowledged may upset some fans. After the first trailer debuted, many noticed that there were no shots of the Gunslinger with the Horn on his belt, which some thought was enough proof to debunk the theory about this movie taking place after the novels. However, The Gunslinger is seen carrying a satchel, and there have been photos from the set where the Horn is seen sticking out of said satchel. Still, it remains to be seen how much more the studio is willing to reveal about this highly-anticipated adaptation.

Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey lead a cast that also includes Tom Taylor as young Jake Chambers, Katheryn Winnick as his mother, Laurie Chambers, Jackie Earle Haley as Richard Sayre, a prominent figure from the final three Dark Tower novels, Michael Barbieri as Jake's friend Timmy and Fran Kranz as Pimli, the right-hand man of The Man in Black. With director Nikolaj Arcel's adaptation hitting theaters one month from today, it may start screening for press members soon, so perhaps we'll have some early reactions within the next few weeks. Until then, take a look at the latest posters below from The Dark Tower.