At long last, the very first trailer for the long-in-development adaptation of The Dark Tower has arrived. The movie comes out in just a few short months and we now have a good sense of what Stephen King's epic fantasy series looks like in live-action form. Those who have read the books know that The Dark Tower takes a lot of lore from other Stephen King books and ties it all together. So, quite appropriately, there are a few Easter eggs in The Dark Tower trailer to other Stephen King works, such as IT and The Shining.

Sony's first trailer for The Dark Tower has quite a few people excited, but die hard fans of the novels will be quick to notice that the movie is going to be very different. That is because it isn't adapting any of the eight books directly. Instead, the movie is taking place after the events of the final novel, so there are a lot of scenes and sequences in this trailer that aren't in the novels. But there are still several very interesting Easter eggs in the trailer, such as one that directly references IT.

At one point in the trailer, we see Jake Chambers, played by Tom Taylor, wandering through a very foggy and creepy forest. He stumbles upon a huge, old sign that says Pennywise in bold lettering. That is the name that the child-eating clown from IT is known by. In the same shot, there is also some floating balloons, which also happen to be another trademark for IT. With the new IT movie coming out not long after The Dark Tower hits theaters, this is probably a pretty smart Easter egg to throw in the movie.

One of the other major Easter eggs in the trailer comes in the form of The Overlook Hotel. That just so happens to be the main location in Stephen King's The Shining. The actual hotel isn't featured in the trailer, but there is a picture of The Overlook Hotel on the desk of Jake's psychiatrist. What is really interesting is that this segment of the trailer takes place on Earth and not in the realm that much of The Dark Tower takes place in. There is no telling what this could ultimately mean in terms of connective tissue between Stephen King's works, but this is something to pay attention to when the movie comes out.

Lastly, there is a very quick reference to The Crimson King, but it is a possibly important one. At one point in The Dark Tower trailer, Matthew McConaughey's The Man In Black, the villain of the movie, taps on a wall covered in graffiti that reads, "All hail The Crimson King." Stephen King fans may know that is a terrifying evil from stories like Black House and Insomnia. The Crimson King also has ties to Randall Flagg, who is the main villain from The Stand. This is a significant name drop and one that could help set The Dark Tower up as a movie that pretty much creates the Stephen King cinematic universe.

The Dark Tower is directed by Nikolaj Arcel and is set for release on August 4, 2017. The cast for the movie includes Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Katheryn Winnick, Abby Lee, Nicholas Hamilton, Claudia Kim and Jackie Earle Haley. In case you missed it, or if you just want to get a good look at these Easter eggs, you can check out The Dark Tower trailer for yourself below.