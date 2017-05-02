Back in February, the release of a new Dark Tower song had many fans wondering if the first trailer was finally coming out. That didn't happen. But today, Dark Tower stars Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey finally went on social media for a brief exchange, seemingly in character as Roland Deschain and Walter O'Dim, before they revealed two brief teasers, announcing the full trailer arrives tomorrow. We also get three motion posters featuring Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey and young Tom Taylor, who plays the pivotal role of Jake Chambers.

The trailer previews debuted on both Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba' Twitter, while the Columbia Pictures Philippines Instagram page debuted the three motion posters. While these don't give us a ton of footage, fans have been awaiting even the tiniest morsel for months now. Sony Pictures had originally planned to unveil The Dark Tower trailer in October, during Entertainment Weekly's first annual PopFest, but the unfinished Dark Tower trailer leaked online just weeks before, and it never officially debuted. It remains to be seen how different this official trailer will be from the trailer that leaked back in October.

The studio debuted the first Dark Tower poster in March, with many fans hoping that the trailer would release shortly thereafter, but now, with the August 4, 2017 release date less than three months away, we're finally getting our first look at The Gunslinger and the Man in Black in action. It was also confirmed last July that this movie isn't exactly a straight-up adaptation of Stephen King's iconic Dark Tower novels, with the story described as a "remix" that gives these characters a new cinematic origin story. Author Stephen King has teased that there will be big changes from the books, some of which we may see in this first trailer.

Earlier set photos showed Roland Deshain carrying the Horn of Eld, which Roland doesn't possess until the very end of Stephen King's final Dark Tower novel. The casting of Abbey Lee as Tirana, a character who also doesn't appear until the final novel, also had fans speculating that this movie will actually be a continuation of the novel series, and not a straight-up adaptation. Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey are joined by a supporting cast that includes Katheryn Winnick, Michael Barbieri, Jackie Earle Haley, Claudia Kim, Fran Kranz, Jose Zuniga, Nicholas Hamilton and Alex McGregor.

The adaptation was originally set up at Universal Pictures, which had planned a theatrical trilogy along with two limited TV series to air between the movie installments. The sprawling project eventually ended up at Sony, with producer Ron Howard confirming in September that the Dark Tower TV series is still happening, with Media Rights Capital providing the financing, but it isn't quite clear yet where the show will air. While we wait for more on The Dark Tower, take a look at the trailer previews and motion posters below, along with the tweets between Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.

.@idriselba You want the Tower? — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 2, 2017

@McConaughey To find the tower is my purpose. I'm sworn. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) May 2, 2017

@idriselba Then as the world’s last crusader don’t break your promise… you’re closer to the Tower than you know. — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 2, 2017