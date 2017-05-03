After spending years in development hell, The Dark Tower is really, finally coming to the big screen. And now the very first trailer for the movie has arrived online to prove it. Stephen King's fantasy book series has been begging for an adaptation for a very long time and after a lot of false starts and false hope, the movie has actually been shot and will be arriving in theaters later this year. If this footage is any indication, it may very well have been worth the wait.

Sony has really been pretty quiet with the marketing campaign for The Dark Tower up until very recently, with many wondering why a trailer had not been released until now. That doesn't really matter now because the footage is here and it is sure to silence any major doubts anyone had about why Sony was holding onto it for so long. With the release of the movie just three months away, it is truly surprising that a trailer for The Dark Tower didn't make its way online previously. Especially considering that the movie was originally scheduled to hit theaters in February. Also, with movies of this size, studios tend to have long marketing campaigns that last six months or more. The good news? If this first trailer for The Dark Tower has you excited, you won't have to wait all that long to actually see it in theaters.

Even though there are eight books in Stephen King's series, the movie won't be adapting any of them directly. The movie will actually be taking place after the events of the books, but it will still be bringing the characters and elements that fans of the books know and love to the big screen. The Dark Tower series tells the story of Roland Deschain, Mid-World's last gunslinger, who is traveling southeast across Mid-World's post-apocalyptic landscape, searching for the powerful but elusive Dark Tower. Located in the End-World, amid a sea of singing red roses, the Dark Tower is a link to other worlds and a bridge in the time-space continuum.

Prior to the release of the first, full trailer, some brief teases and motion posters for The Dark Tower debuted online as well, giving us a glimpse at what we would be seeing in this trailer. The movie looks to be very stylized, yet very apocalyptic and dark. Originally, it was supposed to be Ron Howard who was going to direct The Dark Tower. Instead, that great responsibility falls on the shoulders of Nikolaj Arcel. Prior to this, he hasn't tackled a project nearly this big, so it remains to be seen how he will manage. Ron Howard is still involved as a producer, so hopefully, he was still able to inject his sensibilities into the movie. There will be quite a few very disappointed Stephen King fans out there if the studio dropped the ball on this one.

The cast for the movie includes Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Katheryn Winnick, Abby Lee, Nicholas Hamilton, Claudia Kim and Jackie Earle Haley, The Dark Tower is set for release on August 4, 2017. Be sure to check out the very first trailer for the movie for yourself below.