Nikolaj Arcel's The Dark Tower has released three new television spots promoting the western sci-fi thriller, and features new footage of the Gun Slinger and the Man in Black. The Dark Tower is Arcel's adaptation of Stephen King's popular book series of the same name and it will take place after the events of the last novel. The upcoming movie will offer a different turn of events for the Gunslinger, aka Roland, which Arcel says fans will recognize as a sequel to the events contained within the original saga.

The three new TV spots for The Dark Tower rely heavily on footage that was already released for the first trailer, but they do add additional scenes that are brand new. The first clip is trying to give new viewers a brief overview of what the Gunslinger is all about. The Gunslinger's mission is to kill the Man in Black and he appears to be telling the story to a young boy named Jake who he takes in. The clip ends with a surprised doctor looking over Roland's wounds.

The second clip revolves around Roland speaking some dialogue that will be instantly recognizable to fans of King's book series. "I do not aim with my hand, I aim with my eye. I do not shoot with my hand, I shoot with my mind. I do not kill with my gun, I kill with my heart." This bit of dialogue is an abridged version of what is detailed in the books and it is unclear if the quote will be taken word for word in the upcoming movie. The quote is mentioned a lot in the 8-book, 1.3 million word series.

The third clip is the first of the three that is not seen through Roland's point of view. It is seen from the Man in Black's eyes. "The war is over, my friend." The Man in Black takes this time to remind his enemy that everyone he loves is dead and that he did it. "Death always wins," he says and he assures Roland that the tower will topple. The third TV spot will probably be the most exciting for fans of the book series as it contains a nod to the Crimson King. The Man in Black is shown touching a wall that has "All hail the Crimson King" painted in red.

The story of The Dark Tower movie will revolve around 11-year old Jake's discovery of the Mid-World where he encounters the Gunslinger who is on a quest to reach the Dark Tower in the End-World. After they reach the End-World they try to reach the nexus point in between time and space in hopes to save all existence from extinction. The Man in Black is set to make that journey a difficult one. There are high expectations for The Dark Tower and a lot of scrutiny is already being placed on the three new spots to whether they follow the spirit of King's book series. Regardless, it is pretty early to speculate since the movie doesn't come out until the beginning of August.

The Dark Tower is set to hit theaters on August 4th, 2017 in 3D and in normal, boring 2D. The movie stars Idris Elba as the Gunslinger, Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black, and Tom Taylor as Jake. The project has been a long time coming and has many names attached to develop and adapt a script, namely J.J. Abrams in 2007 and Ron Howard in 2010, so fans have been waiting 10 years for The Dark Tower. Hopefully it will be able to please those long time fans, especially with all the Stephen King Easter eggs that have already been teased in the upcoming movie. Take a look at these latest clips thanks to Sony Pictures' Youtube Channel.