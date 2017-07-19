With just a few weeks left until The Dark Tower hits theaters, Sony Pictures has unveiled a new preview that includes interviews with author Stephen King, director Nikolaj Arcel and stars Idris Elba (The Gunslinger) and Matthew McConaughey (The Man In Black). This two-minute video includes a few snippets of never-before-seen footage, some of which teases brand new creatures. One is even speculated to be the Speaking Demon from Stephen King's iconic novel series. More about this creature probably won't be unveiled until the anticipated adaptation hits theaters August 4. But you can get a quick glance at the 1:05 mark in the video below.

In the original Dark Tower novels, the Speaking Demon is a creature that lives in the basement of the Way Station. In the book, young Jake Chambers is frightened by this monster. But as Roland approaches, the Demon explains that when Roland travels with the boy, The Man In Black, "travels with your soul in his pocket." Roland was taught that only a corpse can speak prophecy, so he removes the Speaking Demon's jawbone, and it can no longer talk. This creature isn't mentioned by name in this video, which debuted on Sony Pictures YouTube.

Stephen King reveals in his interview that, out of all the books he's written in his illustrious career, The Dark Tower is the one story that never leaves him alone, adding that he, "always keeps coming back to it." There is also some interesting footage that shows the Man in Black activating a special device, which fires directly into The Dark Tower itself. Writer and producer Akiva Goldsman adds that The Dark Tower is the book that ties into all of Stephen King's other work, which makes sense, because it has already been confirmed that the iconic killer dog Cujo will have an appearance, along with many other Easter eggs.

Director Nikolaj Arcel goes on to add that iconic Stephen King stories such as Misery, The Stand, IT and The Shining were connected to The Dark Tower, with this footage hinting that there may be Easter Eggs to at least some of these other stories. One brief scene shows Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor) standing next to an old, abandoned Pennywise sign, while another shot shows The Man In Black walking into a key building from The Stand and a framed photograph shows the Overlook Hotel from The Shining. It seems there will be plenty of Easter Eggs to keep an eye out for when The Dark Tower hits theaters.

This video, entitled "Magnum Opus," comes just hours after The Dark Tower runtime was revealed to be just 95 minutes long, which is far shorter than all of this year's major summer tentpoles. Some have already started worrying that The Dark Tower may not be long enough, especially considering the epic nature of Stephen King's books, but Stephen King himself has already told fans that the movie will be quite different from the books. We won't find out exactly how different until August 4, but until then, take a look at this new preview for The Dark Tower below.