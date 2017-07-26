Following the new video that emerged last week which teased Dark Tower's many scary monsters and a few Easter Eggs from author Stephen King's other classic novels, today another video has surfaced, hinting at a "Connected KINGdom." The video features narration from The Gunslinger himself, Roladn Deschain (Idris Elba), who teases that there are more worlds out there. For fans of Stephen King's novels and movie adaptations, you'll certainly be able to pick out a few familiar images, if not all of them.

This video debuted on Sony Pictures YouTube, which features CGI imagery inspired by certain scenes in Stephen King's books. While this video may indicate to some that this might be quite the sprawling adaptation, the official Dark Tower runtime was unveiled last week at just 95 minutes, which took some fans by surprise, especially considering the epic nature of these novels. Still, we've seen in the previous video that there are homages to The Stand, IT and The Shining, which kicks off this particular video, featuring Danny's tricyle in the creepy hallways of the Overlook Hotel.

The video then heads into the sewers, with some iconic imagery from IT (which also has a highly-anticipated adaptation coming on September 8), before heading into a high school gymnasium with the classic pig's blood scene from Carrie. The video even goes inside The Shawkshank Redemption, which is based on one of Stephen King's short stories, along with the highway scene from The Stand, before going back to The Dark Tower, with The Gunslinger stating that all of these worlds "begin and end here," at The Dark Tower. It will be interesting to see if there are Easter Eggs for all of these stories in The Dark Tower, but it has been confirmed that the iconic dog Cujo will be present.

The Dark Tower book series tells the story of Roland Deschain, Mid-World's last gunslinger, who is traveling southeast across Mid-World's post-apocalyptic landscape, searching for the powerful but elusive magical edifice known as The Dark Tower. Located in the fey region of End-World, amid a sea of singing red roses, the Dark Tower is the nexus point of the time-space continuum. It is the heart of all worlds, but it is also under threat. Someone, or something, is using the evil technology of the Great Old Ones to destroy it. Matthew McConaughey stars as the man trying to stop Roland Deschain, The Man in Black, who will stop at nothing to destroy The Dark Tower.

This adaptation is said to be the first installment of a trilogy, with a Dark Tower TV series also confirmed, which will also bring back Idris Elba as The Gunslinger. Little is known about this series. but it is believed to air in between each installment of the movie trilogy. If Idris Elba has been confirmed for the TV series, then it seems likely that at least most of the main cast members will be back to reprise their roles. Still, no official production schedule or premiere date has been given, so while we wait for more on The Dark Tower, take a look at this video to see all of the Stephen King worlds that are connected to The Dark Tower.