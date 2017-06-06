The next great cinematic universe that Hollywood has cooked up is getting ready to set sail this weekend when The Mummy hits theaters. Building your franchise on Tom Cruise's back isn't a bad idea, but Universal has some awful lofty plans for this interconnected monster universe, which they have officially titled Dark Universe. Now, The Mummy director Alex Kurtzman has given us a window into those larger plans, which apparently includes The Hunchback of Notre Dame and The Phantom of the Opera.

Alex Kurtzman, who, in addition to directing The Mummy is producing the larger Dark Universe movies, recently spoke with Fandom in order to promote the release of the movie this weekend. While talking about some of the future plans for Dark Universe, he revealed that the Hunchback and the Phantom, two characters that had not been previously announced for this monster universe, are in the cards. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We know we're going to do Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Phantom of the Opera, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Invisible Man. There are characters within those films that can grow and expand and maybe even spin off. I think that digging into deep mythologies about monsters around the world is fair game for us, as well and connecting the monsters that we know to some surprising monsters could also be really interesting."

That is quite the lineup. We already know that Javier Bardem is playing Frankenstein and that Johnny Depp is playing the Invisible Man, so those roles are filled out. We also know that Luke Evans' Dracula Untold isn't officially part of this universe, so that role will get recast at some point. As for who will headline the new takes on The Phantom of the Opera, which is historically a musical and could be very interesting when put in the context of Dark Universe, The Hunchback of Notre Dame or any of the other movies that need A-list stars in them? Alex Kurtzman has some big names on his wishlist.

""I'd love to bring Michael Fassbender in, I'd love to bring Jennifer Lawrence in, I'd love to see Charlize Theron in there, Angelina Jolie..."

Angelina Jolie has been rumored to be in The Bride of Frankenstein for a very long time, which is set to be directed by Bill Condon and will arrive in 2019, so that name isn't super surprising. But Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron and Jennifer Lawrence are several more huge names. If Dark Universe can nab even one of them it will be a huge deal, especially since some many big names are already going to be in these movies. Can you picture Michael Fassbender as the Phantom? Or maybe with a huge hunch on his back? Probably more of the former, I would imagine. We'll have to see how The Mummy does this weekend, and, as of right now, it isn't tracking huge domestically, but could do very well overseas. Either way, the big plans for this universe continue to unfold.