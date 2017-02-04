Darth Vader Vs Buzz Light Year? That sounds like some sort of weird fever dream that will never see the light of day as a real movie. Thankfully, we have hundreds of fans around the world who love nothing more than to make these ideas and dreams come true during their off time. One such fan has delved deep into the Star Wars and Toy Story mythos to deliver just such a thing.

Nukazooka has debuted Darth Vader Vs Buzz Lightyear as a short fan-made film on their Youtube page. The video is four minutes of awesomeness delivered with just the right amount of action and VFX. About the short, Nukazooka had this to say.

"This was a bit of a passion project for me. I love both Toy Story and Star Wars, so it was a dream to combine the two. Hope everyone enjoyed it!"

It seems like only a matter of time before we get a Star Wars animated movie from Pixar. That idea has been rumored and speculated on ever since Disney purchased Lucasfilm earlier in the decade. Pixar has never confirmed such a thing is happening. But as all Pixar movies are directly connected, it would bring the iconic characters from this galaxy far, far away into the bedroom of Woody and Buzz. And that makes a lot of sense from a merchandising standpoint, as Star Wars was just named the top selling toy brand of 2016.

Why wouldn't Darth Vader and Buzz Lightyear go at it in a no holds barred fight to the plastic death? Also, it makes for one of the more conceivable crossovers in fandom as it has a reason to exist. Both movies have spawned their own hugely successful toy lines. Though, the short is not rendered in CGI. This is all live action, which makes it even cooler, as we've not really ever seen Buzz in human form before. And you can bet he's packing his red wrist-mounted laser.

You'll have to watch the movie yourself to see who would win such an epic battle. The costumes are spot-on even if Buzz is a little clumsy and clanky. There is plenty of humor that abounds and hard to miss references. It's pretty much what you'd want to watch if your really into these kinds of fan films.

This isn't the first effort from Nukazook. In the recent past they have wowed fans with their shorts Mario Vs Minecraft, which has garnered 58 million Youtube views. And Real Life Super Mario, which wasn't quite as popular, with 33.5 million views. They have also turned in real-life versions of Roller Coaster Tycoon and LEGOs, while shooting fan-made battles between Zelda and Peach as well as Fallout Vs Skyrim.

Chase Rackley stars as Darth Vader with Derek Duncan playing Buzz Lightyear. Stefan Smith is responsible for the original soundtrack. Seth McMurry is credited as a producer, while Andrew McMurry did most of the heavy lifting as creator, director and the man behind the great VFX. Take a look as Darth Vader, Sith Lord, takes on Buzz Lightyear, true savior of the galaxy.