Back in 2014, Sony Pictures' emails were hacked and all hell broke loose, leading to a wealth of trash talking and backstabbing. One particular email exchange that came to light was between director David Fincher and former Sony bigwig Amy Pascal, which detailed their reactions to Adam Driver being cast as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Pascal simply replied "WTF," while Fincher took it a step forward and flat out called the decision to cast Driver a "terrible idea." As it turns out, the subject still comes up, 3 years later and David Fincher can't stop apologizing.

David Fincher is framing that his message was just intended to be "flippant" and he even asked for Steven Soderbergh, who directed Driver in Logan Lucky, to apologize on his behalf while Driver was on the set of the movie. Though Fincher is unsure if Soderbergh felt it was necessary to do so. While talking to The Daily Telegraph, Fincher had this to say.

"Oh no, I like Adam Driver a lot. I was just being flippant. I've since asked Steven Soderbergh to apologize on my behalf, but I don't think he thought it rose to the level of actually being addressed. I think he understood it was a joke. But if Adam Driver takes umbrage with it, I can't apologize enough."

It's kind of weird that Fincher just wouldn't directly apologize to Adam Driver, but that might just be how the dude who directed Fight Club and Seven does things. Regardless, Driver probably could care less as he's in one of the largest movie franchises in history.

At the time when it was announced that then Girls star Adam Driver was cast in the latest Star Wars movie as a villain, a lot of people were left scratching their heads. Obviously, those talks were put to rest when Driver knocked it out of the galaxy with his portrayal of Kylo Ren in The Force Awakens. But at the time, many thought that an actor with more experience and a bigger name would have been a smarter pick.

The gamble certainly paid off for J.J. Abrams and Adam Driver as it would be hard to imagine anyone else playing Kylo Ren with the understated intensity that Driver brings to the villain. We're expected to see more of the actor's range in December when The Last Jedi hits theaters. The trailer alone shows off an emotional depth that wasn't seen in the first installment. Early reactions to the movie have praised both Adam Driver's performance as well as Mark Hamill's, which is leading to a lot of the hype attached to the upcoming movie.

David Fincher's apology comes at a time when Adam Driver is about to be seen playing Kylo Ren for the second time around in one of the most anticipated movies in the history of cinema. Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi is all set to hit theaters on December 15th, and the hype train has officially left the station with the debut of the new trailer earlier this week and the new poster and promotional material revealed as well. Check out the more on David Fincher's interview via the Collegian.