A new Mural in Linz, Austria features David Spade has the late Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain and it has some Nirvana and Spade fans quite confused and in some instances, pretty darn angry as well. The mural was painted by artist LUSHSUX for the main reason of going viral, which it has and reportedly to bum some people out and confuse some more, which again, check and check. The mural has even gotten back to actor/comedian Spade who tweeted out: "Everybody is sending me this."

The mural is done on the side of a building in Austria and it was shared by David Spade's Twitter account after hundreds of people sent him the picture of the mural searching for answers. Spade wasn't able to provide any answers, but he did share the original photograph that was used for the mural that features Spade in a plaid button-up shirt giving the reverse peace sign and looking pretty Cobain-esque with a goatee. This might be one of the biggest memes ever concocted and it checks off all of the right boxes for a viral meme in today's internet landscape.

However, the incredibly detailed joke doesn't stop there. The best part about the whole thing is that it attributes the lyrics to Neil Young's song "Hey Hey, My My," which Cobain quoted in his suicide note. The quote reads: "It's better to burn out than fade away - Kurt Cobain RIP" This is a serious meme that works on multiple levels, a meta-meme, if you will. The maddening mural is based off of a meme that was floating around this time last year, around the time of the 25th anniversary of Nirvana's landmark album, Nevermind where someone used the same picture and quote, but the mural has definitely taken it one step beyond the normal meme world.

The timing is perfect again as it is now the 26th anniversary of Nirvana's Nevermind, which has recently gone into classic rock territory along with the rest of the Seattle music movement of the early 1990s. David Spade also rose to fame in the same time period, signing on to Saturday Night Live for the 1990 season and staying until 1996, 2 years after Cobain committed suicide. Spade was a part of the "Bad Boys of SNL," which also included Chris Farley, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, and the criminally underrated Norm Macdonald.

The beautifully comprehensive mural is still up in Linz, Austria, but it will live on forever on the internet, for the next time that something Kurt Cobain or David Spade comes up again. Much of LUSHSUX's artwork is culled from the internet and meme culture, which is usually pretty low-brow and so dumb that it makes too much sense. At the same time, all he did was paint the mural, the creator of the meme should step up to receive all of the credit, which is virtually impossible in the anonymous world wide web.

"It's better to burn out than fade away" - Rip Kurt Cobain. Last day to get a ticket for the tour tomorrow in Linz https://t.co/9dviyqU980pic.twitter.com/Y6i04jWmcb — LUSHSUX (@lushsux) September 21, 2017

Everyone is sending me this pic.twitter.com/0M85bL0WyX — David Spade (@DavidSpade) September 22, 2017