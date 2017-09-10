Saban Films has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to a slate of films from Avi Lerner's Millennium Media. The trio of titles includes Day of the Dead, a remake of George Romero's Day of the Dead directed by Hèctor Hernández Vicens and starring Sophie Skelton, Johnathon Schaech, and Marcos Vanco; Paul Solet's Bullet Head (formerly Unchained) starring Antonio Banderas, John Malkovich and Adrien Brody; and Isaac Florentine's Acts of Vengeance also starring Banderas with Karl Urban, Robert Forster, and Paz Vega. The three films will be released in Q4 2017. Here's what Saban Films President Bill Bromiley had to say in a statement.

"Avi Lerner has long become synonymous with widely appealing action thrillers with marquee names like Antonio Banderas, John Malkovich, and Adrien Brody and films with the pedigree of Day of the Dead. This is perfectly in line with our acquisition strategy. Our audiences are starving for these types of films, and with this newly minted relationship we are thrilled to have a steady pipeline of these movies we can deliver to our audiences across the country."

Written by {NE534HwvjcmN85||Mark Tonderai| and Lars Jacobson, Day of the Dead follows a small group of military personnel and survivalists who dwell in an underground bunker as they seek to find a cure in a world overrun by zombies. We reported last summer that Jonathan Schaech is playing a new version of the iconic zombie Bub from the original movie. The remake is set years after a zombie invasion wiped out most of the Earth's population. The story follows a group of scientists and survivors trying to discover a cure for the undead virus, but, instead, they open a dangerous Pandora's box in the process.

Written by Solet (Grace), Bullet Head is a Reservoir Dogs-style thriller centering on a group of career criminals who trap themselves in a warehouse with the law closing in and run into the attack dog named De Niro. The tale is told in a series of intertwining narratives that explore the love, fear, and conditioning and all the wrong turns that have put them in the dog house, fighting for their lives.

Written by Matt Venne, Acts of Vengeance follows a fast-talking lawyer who transforms his body and takes a vow of silence, not to be broken until he finds out who killed his wife and daughter and has his revenge. Ness Saban and Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films with Dave Sobieraj from Millennium. With this announcement being made, it's possible that it may be followed by another announcement with the official Day of the Dead release date and release details for the other two movies. Hopefully we'll learn more about this horror remake soon.