The DCEU has just gotten even more confusing after Geoff Johns assures fans that the DC Cinematic Universe is "100% connected" after a comment from last week as apparently taken out of context, leading many to believe that Johns said the exact opposite. The shared universe officially started with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice last year and is continuing with next month's Justice League movie, that is set to include Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Superman. Geoff Johns took to Twitter to clear the air after a fan asked him about Aquaman not being a part of the shared universe.

Before we get to Geoff Johns' new comments about the 100% connected business, let's look at what caused everybody to believe that there wasn't going to be a shared universe aspect to Aquaman. Johns sat down for an interview with Vulture where he said, "some of the movies do connect the characters together, like Justice League, but, like with Aquaman, our goal is to not connect Aquaman with every movie." Adding to the confusion was DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson, who said, "moving forward, you'll see the DC movie universe being a universe, but one that comes from the heart of the filmmaker who's creating them."

Through the comments of Geoff Johns and Diane Nelson, it looked as if the two were downplaying the idea of the DC Cinematic Universe being connected. Johns' comments very well could have been interpreted as him stating that DC and Warner Bros. don't want to restrict themselves too much when it comes to continuity, apparently, that's actually not what Johns meant at all. In response to a fan's question regarding the subject on Twitter, Johns confirmed that all of the movies in the DC universe are 100% connected.

The DCEU is really starting to become a confusing place these days. It has also been recently reported that DC movies will embrace collaboration under the direction of Geoff Johns. It appears as if DC and Warner Bros. don't want an image that one man is shaping the entire DC Cinematic Universe. That was certainly the case under the direction of Zack Snyder, but the studio and DC seem to be stepping away from that model (if that even the case to begin with at all) with the addition of Joss Whedon to the Justice League fold. Sources close to the subject also say that Johns and Snyder often had conflicting points of view that led conflict as opposed to collaboration.

Regardless of what's going on with DC and Warner Bros. as a whole, this week seems to be a harmonious place of collaboration and where all of the movies are 100% connected to each other. Unless they are a part of the movies that Warner Bros. is concocting outside of the DCEU... Whatever the case may be, Justice League will be out soon and we have plenty of time before Aquaman comes out to figure out what exactly is going on with the DC Cinematic Universe. You can check out the response via Geoff Johns' Twitter page below.