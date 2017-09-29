Many fans were quite shocked when Warner Bros. announced a Joker Origin Movie, which claimed that this character won't be tied to any other iteration of The Joker, coming just one year after Jared Leto's portrayal of this iconic character in Suicide Squad. This lead to many questions about the DCEU movie timeline moving forward, since this project does not appear to be connected to that overall continuity, and now we have confirmation of this approach from DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson. Here's what she had to say in an interview below.

"Our intention, certainly, moving forward is using the continuity to help make sure nothing is diverging in a way that doesn't make sense, but there's no insistence upon an overall story line or interconnectivity in that universe. Moving forward, you'll see the DC movie universe being a universe, but one that comes from the heart of the filmmaker who's creating them."

This statement falls in line with a report from August, which claimed that DC Entertainment is developing this Joker movie, which is reportedly eyeing Leonardo DiCaprio to star, under a separate, as-of-yet unnamed production banner that will not have any connectivity to the DCEU. At the same time, Jared Leto is still expected to return as The Joker in Suicide Squad 2, although there were reports that the news of this Joker Origin Movie angered the star. This approach was tested by Wonder Woman, which did ultimately connect to the DCEU, through two present-day scenes that bookend the movie, although it was largely a stand-alone movie that showcased Wonder Woman's origins, and it's this approach that the DC Entertainment plans to keep using. Here's what DC Entertainment chief creative officer Geoff Johns had to say about their approach below.

"The movie's not about another movie. Some of the movies do connect the characters together, like Justice League. But, like with Aquaman, our goal is not to connect Aquaman to every movie."

If the critical (92% on Rotten Tomatoes) and commercial ($412 million domestic, $820.5 million) worldwide) success of Wonder Woman is any indication, it certainly seems like the studio is finally moving in the right direction. While both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($330.3 million domestic, $873.2 million worldwide) and Suicide Squad ($325.1 million domestic, $745.1 million worldwide) fared well at the box office, they were both trashed by critics and some fans, leaving some to wonder if the DCEU was finished before it even started. Now with the universal success of Wonder Woman, and with the Justice League early reactions that surfaced last week, it seems the DCEU is back on the right track. There is still much to be done, though, with no director in place for The Flash or Cyborg yet, not to mention the Green Lantern Corps project. This new report from Vulture revealed that DC Entertainment plans on announcing the name of this new production banner "soon-ish," so hopefully we'll find out more about this unique approach in the weeks and months ahead.