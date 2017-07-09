Have you ever wondered what the DC Extended Universe would have been like if it were released in the 1990s? No? Oh, well because that's exactly what a fan with a lot of time on his hands has done and it's actually pretty darn good. Batman v Superman is mostly responsible for what we have all come to know as the DCEU today, but this fan made trailer decides to take it back a few decades with an appropriate soundtrack and of course actors who would have starred at the time.

YouTuber ChiefBrodyRules, aka Frank Ireland has shared his tribute to the DCEU and the 1990s to the masses and he has decided to do something a little different from the usual fan made trailer affairs. Ireland wanted to set himself apart by reimagining the DCEU filtered through some of his favorite 90s movies instead of rehashing the same actors used in most fan made trailers, which Ireland deemed "too serious." He took inspiration from Max Landis by choosing John Cusack to play the part of Superman and chose Bruce Willis to play Batman to do a kind of "Bonfire of the Vanities meets The Jackal." The cast of the trailer is rounded out by 90s heartthrob Jennifer Connelly as Lois Lane.

First of all, the trailer looks and sounds just like a VHS with a blue tint and loud tape hiss along with a property of Warner Bros. watermark. Late 90s Gene Hackman still holds on to the villainous Lex Luthor and Kevin Costner as Jonathon Kent and adds Denzel Washington who portrays Commissioner Gordon, which was a pretty amazing choice. The fan made trailer goes through footage of the DCEU movies and splices in much of the work from Willis and Cusack from the 90s and beyond into a pretty cohesive manner. All in the entire trailer is pretty amazing except for some awkward placing of Cusack's head over the face of Henry Cavill and some weird editing choices. Instead of a loud, thumping EDM track like what would be used to score a trailer today, Ireland chooses a classic song from the Spencer Davis Group much more in the vein of 1994's Forrest Gump as opposed to an ironic choice of the Knack's "My Sharona" or a Gin Blossoms song.

When all is said and done, Ireland used 50 movies in total to make his mashup masterpiece, leaving one to wonder how much time it took him to go through all of the movies to find the proper edit. A conservative guess would have to be in the weeks and months as opposed to days. There's no way that the 4-minute clip didn't take weeks to complete. It's all here, from Hudson Hawk to The Siege to Con Air and way too many to list here.

It's hard to imagine that a lot of fans would rather see a DC Extended Universe take place in the 90s as opposed to the present day, but this fan made trailer sure is a lot of fun for 4-minutes. Ireland has definitely elevated the art form of fan made trailers and raised the bar much higher than it probably should be. Go ahead and watch Ireland's DCEU 90s trailer starring Bruce Willis, John Cusack, and Jennifer Connelly below and bow at the creative use of time and cinema.