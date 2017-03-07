While the record-breaking box office run of 20th Century Fox's Deadpool made headlines all year long, some fans may have thought it to be a fluke or an anomaly, which likely wouldn't be repeated again. Those fans would be wrong, it turns out, with 20th Century Fox's Logan's impressive $88.4 million take proving that there is an appetite for R-rated superhero fare, and it seems that one rival studio is paying close attention. A new report surfaced today which claims that Warner Bros. is interested in crafting an R-rated superhero movie to fit within their DCEU universe.

This report comes from The Wrap who reached out to an unspecified source at the Warner Bros.' based DC Films. Given the success of Logan and Deadpool, the source was asked if DC Films would ever consider making an R-rated DCEU movie. Here's the source's succinct statement below, although no specific examples were given regarding potential R-rated DCEU movies.

"One hundred percent yes. With the right character(s)."

That's not entirely surprising, since a report surfaced last April, just a few months after Deadpool hit theaters, that Warner Bros. was considering making Suicide Squad 2 an R-rated movie. Then again, that was months before that project was put on the back-burner for Gotham City Sirens, which Suicide Squad director David Ayer will take the helm on, reuniting with star Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. The quirky and unpredictable nature of Harley Quinn, as we saw in Suicide Squad, could be well-suited to an R-rated story, and all of David Ayer's previous directorial efforts have been R-rated, with Suicide Squad the lone exception, so don't be surprised if Gotham City Sirens becomes an R-rated movie. Warner Bros. did release an R-rated cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice on home video. There were rumors that the studio would re-release the R-rated cut in theaters, but it never happened.

The Wrap's report also cites a Fandango survey taken the week before Logan's release, which revealed that 71% of moviegoers want more R-rated superhero movies like Deadpool and Logan, while another 86% were excited to see a, "more violent R-rated X-Men" movie. 20th Century Fox is getting ready to start shooting their R-rated sequel Deadpool 2 this summer, but it hasn't been confirmed if any of the studio's other movies in development, such as the spin-offs The New Mutants, X-Force and Gambit will also be R-rated. While an R-rated version of The New Mutants seems unlikely, given that the story centers on much younger characters, it's completely possible that Gambit and X-Force will be R-rated.

As for Warner Bros., their upcoming slate includes Aquaman, which starts filming this summer, The Flash, Justice League 2, Shazam!, Cyborg and Green Lantern Corps. Since these projects are still in various stages of development, it's possible that Warner Bros. and DC Films could start crafting some of these DCEU projects for an R-rating, or they could wait until the next slate of films is announced besides the current DCEU crop. Still, for fans hoping to see more R-rated superhero movies, your wish may be granted sooner rather than later.