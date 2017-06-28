Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC Entertainment celebrate a decade of heroic animation with the release of the DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection, a comprehensive box set of all 30 films, 5 animated shorts, new special features and exclusive collectible items coming November 7, 2017 to Blu-ray. The entire 30-film set will also be available on Digital starting August 15, 2017. The studio has also released the box artwork for this immersive DC Universe Original Movies set, which you can see below.

Launched in 2007 with the landmark release of Superman Doomsday, the DC Universe Original Movies are based on or inspired by storylines and/or characters from within the ever-expanding DC library. Produced by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation and released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the stories range from films based upon iconic DC Super Hero stories (Superman Doomsday, Justice League: The New Frontier, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Batman: The Killing Joke) to films inspired by themes from within DC history (Batman vs. Robin was inspired by "The Court of Owls," Superman vs. The Elite was inspired by What's so Funny About Truth, Justice and the American Way?) to original stories (Justice League: Gods and Monsters, Batman and Harley Quinn).

The DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection will include all 30 films, from Superman Doomsday to the all-new Batman and Harley Quinn, as well as newly released commemorative editions of Wonder Woman and Justice League: The New Frontier. The 32-disc box set will also include all five "DC Showcase" animated shorts, The Spectre, Green Arrow, Jonah Hex, Catwoman and Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam. The details of the special features will be announced later this summer. Here's what Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing, had to say in her statement.

"It's been an amazing journey from the initial concept of bringing comic book pages to screen to the completion of 30 animated films spotlighting the mesmerizing characters and stories of the DC library. We are proud to celebrate this first decade of filmmaking with an impressive box set filled with exciting extras beyond these stunning films themselves."

The 30-film DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection (Blu-ray) will include Superman Doomsday, Justice League: The New Frontier, Batman: Gotham Knight, Wonder Woman Commemorative Edition, Green Lantern: First Flight, Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, Batman: Under the Red Hood, Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, All-Star Superman, Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, Batman: Year One, Justice League: Doom, Superman Vs. The Elite, The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1, The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2, Superman: Unbound, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Justice League: War, Son of Batman, Batman: Assault on Arkham, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, Batman Vs. Robin, Justice League: Gods and Monsters, Batman: Bad Blood, Justice League Dark, Teen Titans: The Judas Contract and Batman and Harley Quinn. It's possible that the special features details will be announced next month at San Diego Comic-Con, but that has yet to be confirmed. Take a look at the artwork for this new Blu-ray set below.