Danny Trejo and John Tierney are Dead Again in Tombstone. We have an exciting first look at the sequel to the 2013 cult hit Dead in Tombstone. In our exclusive sneak peek, Jeremiah tells the story of Guerrero to a group of cowboys worried who might be next on Guerrero's list. Soon, Guerrero rides into town and wreaks havoc. You can check out the clip below thanks to Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Danny Trejo returns as the infamous gang leader Guerrero de la Cruz in the all-new action packed adventure Dead Again in Tombstone. The follow-up is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital HD and On Demand from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. This latest adeventure takes us to post-Civil War American West. Guerrero is force to go head to head agains a group of ex-confederates who threaten to destroy his family. In a dusty Western town, a suspense-filled and ferocious battle of good versus evil erupts. Dead Again in Tombstone arrives on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD locked and loaded with exciting special features that include a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, deleted scenes and a feature-length audio commentary from the filmmakers.

Dead Again in Tombstone is directed by Roel Reine, perhaps best known for his work on Death Race 3. Elaine Dysinger is producing from an original screenplay by Ethan Wiley (Death Race 3). The film stars Danny Trejo returning in the lead. He is backed by an exciting ensemble that includes Jake Busey (Shasty McNasty), Elysia Rotaru (Arrow), Dean McDermott (Open Range), Elizabeth Lavender (Like a Tree in Which There Are Three Black Birds), Peter Skagen (Boot Camp), Michelle Rios (Frontera) and Joe-Norman Shaw (Forsaken). Here is the official synopsis.

"The devil's outlaw and reluctant servant, Guerrero (Danny Trejo, Machete) returns from the dead again in this action-packed western which promises to be one hell of a ride. Guerrero is forced to protect a stolen relic from getting into the hands of Jackson Boomer (Jake Busey, Starship Troopers) and his gang of soldiers, but Jackson will stop at nothing to raise his comrades from the dead and bring the wrath of hell upon earth. Guerrero must use all his dark powers in order to defeat Jackson and find redemption...or die again trying."

The exciting exclusive Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD special features include the Resurrecting the Western: The Making of Dead Again in Tombstone featurette, Home in Tombstone: Danny Trejo as Guerrero preview, a Deleted Scenes Montage, and Feature Commentary with director Roel Reiné, Editor Radu Ion, director of photography Rolf Dekens, co-writer Ethan Wiley and Grid VFX CEO Jan Goossen.

So strap in and shoot low. Danny Trejo is ready to ride again. Take a look at our exciting first clip full of all the terror, adventure and laughs you'd want from Dead Again in Tombstone. This is one horror Western that will turn your Halloween on its head.