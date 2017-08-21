With all of the talk of the alt-right movement and Nazis in the news, director Tommy Wirkola may have coincidentally picked the perfect time to announce one of his next movies. What better way to handle such a thing than the third installment of a franchise that sees humans fighting Nazi zombies? That's right. Wirkola has announced that he fully intends to make Dead Snow 3, and it is going to feature a zombie Hitler.

The Norwegian filmmaker is currently promoting his latest movie, the sci-fi thriller What Happened to Monday, which recently dropped on Netflix. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Tommy Wirkola revealed that Dead Snow 3 is definitely in the cards, but it won't happen for a few years. After two previous movies showcasing Nazi zombies, he feels it's finally time to bring out the big guns and thaw out Adolf Hitler in zombie form. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Just so you know, if you're a fan of the Dead Snows, we're hoping to make a third one in a few years. We've got to finish the trilogy, so I'm very excited about that. We've got to finish what we started, all of us! We have some ideas. I think it's natural to maybe put some of the story in South America, where a lot of the Nazis fled, of course. We've got to top what we've done before, we have to bring back Hitler as well. Zombie-Hitler. That just feels natural."

Natural may not be the way to describe Zombie Hitler, but Tommy Wirkola has a point. After Dead Snow and Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead, you've gotta do something to up the stakes. In case you aren't familiar, the original Dead Snow came out in 2009 and saw some college students having to do battle with some frozen Nazis who were thawed out and came back to life as zombies. The sequel was released in 2014 and significantly expanded the universe and also did quite a bit better with fans and critics. So it definitely paved the way to round out the horror/comedy trilogy with Dead Snow 3.

Even though Dead Snow and Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead had virtually no box office to speak of, the movies did very well on home video and on streaming services. So Dead Snow 3 could do well on something like Netflix. However, Tommy Wirkola mentions that the movie wouldn't happen for a few years. He is currently writing Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters 2, which he is likely to direct as well. Beyond that, he doesn't have any other projects lined up. So maybe Dead Snow 3 could get off the ground in the next couple of years and deliver on the promise of zombie Adolf Hitler. Is that something we need? Probably not. Could it be utterly ridiculous fun? You bet.