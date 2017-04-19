It still hasn't been announced when Deadpool 2 will finally start filming, but the puzzle is coming together quite nicely. We know that there are going to be some new mutants along for the ride this time around in the form of Cable and Domino, but there are also going to be some fan favorite characters returning from the first Deadpool. The latest cast member who is confirmed to be returning is Leslie Uggams, who played Wade Wilson's roommate Blind Al.

The news was confirmed by Leslie Uggams recently at a party for her new HBO show, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. The actress spoke very briefly with Black Film and was asked about her possible return in Deadpool 2. While she didn't offer up many details, she did say that she will "definitely" be back as Blind Al for the highly-anticipated sequel. She may not have had an enormous role in the first Deadpool, but anyone who enjoyed that movie is likely going to be happy to hear that she is coming back.

Even with limited screen time in Deadpool, Blind Al made a big impression and was involved in some of the best and funniest bits of the movie. Like Wade Wilson's tiny hand bit, for example. So having her back, even if it is for a scene or two, will definitely benefit Deadpool 2. We also know that Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Colossus (Stefan Kapicic) will be back as well. Plus, Deadpool's buddy Dopinder the cab driver (Karan Soni) will be along for the ride. Since we still haven't heard any official story details for Deadpool 2 yet, it is hard to know how exactly any of the returning characters will fit into the sequel, but we know for sure they will be in on the R-rated fun.

In terms of the new characters we'll be seeing in Deadpool 2, we finally know who will be playing Cable and Domino. For the role of Domino, the creative team decided to go with a lesser known actress. Specifically, Atlanta star Zazie Beetz. Shortly after she was cast, it was announced that Josh Brolin had won the coveted role of Cable, aka Nathan Summers. Other actors who were in contention for the part included Brad Pitt, Stranger Things star David Harbour and Michael Shannon, who was reportedly the studio's top choice for the part, but his schedule may have gotten in the way.

Deadpool 2 is expected to shoot this summer with John Wick co-director David Leitch at the helm. Tim Miller, who directed the first movie, exited the project late last year after encountering "creative differences" with Ryan Reynolds and the studio. The writing duo of Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese are also returning this time around, but the studio has hired Drew Goddard (Daredevil) to help get the script finished up. Fox has not yet set a specific release date for the Deadpool sequel, but it is expected to arrive in 2018.