It looks like the X-Men universe may be getting another superteam. Though, we can't necessarily assume anyone has been clamoring for this one. But this could wind up fitting in quite nicely with the Deadpool movie universe. Deadpool 2 is currently filming in Vancouver and, appropriately, thanks to a new set photo, an Easter egg has been spotted for the Canadian superteam Alpha Flight.

The photo comes from the folks over at HollywoodNorth, who were on top of things during filming on Deadpool 2, which kicked off earlier this week. The set photos they managed to nab feature a familiar yellow cab which, according to them, belongs to Wade Wilson's buddy Dopinder from the first Deadpool. Unfortunately, actor Karan Soni wasn't spotted, but the Easter egg they did spot is a decent consolation prize. On top of Dopinder's cab, there is a sign that says "Alpha Flight," which seems to be for a Canadian airline. But Marvel fans will recognize the name for the team of superheroes who hail from the Great White North.

"Thanks @VancityReynolds: Marvel Canadian superheroes Alpha Flight shoutout at #Deadpool2"

In case you aren't familiar with the somewhat lesser-known, B-list Marvel superteams, Alpha Flight has a pretty rich history within the world of Marvel Comics. They were first introduced in 1979 in The X-Men #120. Since then, Alpha Flight has appeared in nearly 800 issues in total, making them a pretty persistent staple of Marvel Comics over the years. The team consists of Guardian, Sasquatch, Puck, Vindicator, and Northstar, who aren't exactly names that casual fans will recognize. Though, Wolverine was part of the team at one point, which helped bring some A-list talent to the roster for a time.

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters on June 1, 2018, which is just one of three X-Men movie arriving next year. Fox is also releasing The New Mutants and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, but Deadpool 2 is easily the most highly-anticipated of the three. Not just because Ryan Reynolds is back as Wade Wilson, but the movie is finally going to be introducing the time-traveling mutant Cable into the X-Men movie universe, who is set to be played by Josh Brolin. The actor recently teased his makeup transformation, but we've yet to actually see him on set. Domino, played by Zazie Beetz, is also going to be introduced, with another new star, Julian Dennison of Hunt for the WIlderpeople being announced just yesterday.

Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have said that there probably won't be any major X-Men cameos in Deadpool 2, even though Fox gave them the opportunity to do so. Alpha Flight isn't what anyone would call major, but it might be a nice tease for hardcore fans. Though, this could just be a blink and it's gone thing. We'll have to see if Sasquatch actually winds up on screen, but that sounds expensive. You can check out the set photos, as well as a brief set video, for yourself below.