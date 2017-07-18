There are a whole lot of sequels to look forward to next year, but Deadpool 2 is probably at the very top, or at least near the very top, of pretty much everyone's list. And with good reason. The first movie obliterated expectations and now, with the sequel currently filming, anticipation is incredibly high. In order to stir the pot a bit and make fans smile, Ryan Reynolds has shared a new photo from behind-the-scenes while filming on Deadpool 2 that features the return of Leslie Uggams as Blind Al.

Ryan Reynolds shared the latest Deadpool 2 set photo on his Facebook page, which features Wade Wilson in his full suit minus the mask, hugging Blind Al in what appears to be their same apartment from the first movie. Some things never change. Here is what Ryan Reynolds had to say about the photo.

"Spent another day with this beautiful lady. Lost in each other's ears. #BlindAl"

Blind Al made a big impression and was involved in some of the best bits and funniest jokes of the first Deadpool even though she had very minimal screen time to speak of. So having her back, even if it is for a scene or two, will definitely benefit Deadpool 2. Other confirmed returning cast members include Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Colossus (Stefan Kapicic). Plus, Deadpool's buddy Dopinder the cab driver (Karan Soni) will be along for the ride, who was also spotted on the set not too long ago. Since we haven't heard any official story details for Deadpool 2 yet, it is hard to know how exactly any of the returning characters will fit into the sequel, but we know they're in it. And it looks like Wade Wilson and Al still have the same couch.

With San Diego Comic-Con taking place this week, Fox will almost certainly want to do something for Deadpool 2 at the event. Is it too soon to expect a new trailer? Probably. But we can't rule it out. The original Guardians of the Galaxy had only been shooting for two weeks in 2013, but James Gunn managed to get a teaser together for Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con presentation and it absolutely crushed with fans. Without question, Fox will bring something from Deadpool 2 to SDCC. At the very least, we should probably expect some firm plot details and maybe a little bit of footage of some kind.

Josh Brolin, who plays the time-traveling mutant Cable in the movie, recently teased that Deadpool 2 is going to be insanely funny, which isn't exactly a surprise, but is nice to hear. The movie is set for release on June 1, 2018, so we still have quite some time to wait. But it is pretty clear that Ryan Reynolds and Fox are going to do everything they can to tease us and keep the movie in our minds until it finally does make its way into theaters. Be sure to check out the new Deadpool 2 set photo featuring the return of Blind Al for yourself below.