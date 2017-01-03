We still don't have a release date for Deadpool 2, but we know it is gearing up for production in the near future. At the moment, given what happened at the end of the first Deadpool, it looks like Wade Wilson will be carrying on happily with his girlfriend Vanessa (played by Morena Baccarin). But that could change in a big way. In the "Deadpool might eventually get a boyfriend" kind of way.

Ryan Reynolds recently did a fairly lengthy and in-depth interview with Variety, and the subject of where Deadpool is going in the future came up. In the comics, Wade Wilson is rather flirtatious and goes both ways, as it were, having the distinction of being Marvel's first pansexual hero. As far as having Wade Wilson wind up with a guy on-screen, Ryan Reynolds is very open to the idea. Here is what he had to say about it.

"What love is to Deadpool may not be what love is to Batman or someone else. I think that could be played up more. He's an outsider in every way, shape, and form."

Deadpool, both in the comics and in the Hollywood landscape, was definitely an outsider. However, the results of Fox's risky R-rated, violent superhero affair paid off to the tune of $783 million worldwide and a couple of Golden Globe nominations. That being the case, Ryan Reynolds feels they should take even more risks in the future, like featuring some of that pansexuality in a sequel. To him, it is all about staying true to the character ,and that certainly would be true to what Deadpool is in the Marvel Comics world.

"That's not really a problem for us, because we were banned in China. We were rated 'f- you!' in China. The only thing that you have to consider going forward is, 'Are we being faithful to the canon that we nurtured and created?' One of those things is that Deadpool is in love with Vanessa. Deadpool isn't in love with Vanessa just because she's a woman. He's in love with Vanessa because he loves her."

Back in February before Deadpool opened, Ryan Reynolds made some similar comments to Variety, stating that he loves that aspect of the character and that he can "break any boundary." Hollywood has certainly been nervous about introducing a gay couple in a superhero movie up to this point, but if anyone can be the first to break that boundary, it is probably Deadpool. Co-writer of Deadpool 2, Rhett Reese echoes Ryan Reynolds' feelings on the matter and hopes it is something they can maybe explore in the future. Here is what he had to say to Variety about it.

"Most comic book heroes have been heterosexual or homosexual. We find that interesting and groundbreaking. I hope it can evolve into something a little more."

At the moment, Deadpool 2 is in pre-production and getting ready to shoot with John Wick co-director David Leitch, who took over for Tim Miller after he departed the product over "creative differences." Ryan Reynolds also said that he wants to play the character as long as he can and that they have stories mapped out beyond Deadpool 2, including a possible Deadpool and Wolverine movie, if he can talk Hugh Jackman into it. So with plenty more Deadpool to come, maybe we'll get to see him with a boyfriend, or at least getting very openly flirtatious with a guy on screen at some point in the future.